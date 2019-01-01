Malaysia Cup: Group B - Team, history, schedule and prediction

All you need to know about the 2019 Malaysia Cup Group A that sees JDT, PJ City FC, PKNP FC and UiTM FC duke it out for 2 knockout spots.

Group B sees one former champions in Johor Darul Ta'zim joined by three other club sides in FC, FC and UiTM FC in a battle to finish among the top two spots after six rounds of matches to see who advances to the quarterfinal stage of the oldest cup competition in Malaysia.

Who are the Teams

Johor Darul Ta'zim

The 6-time Malaysia champions strolled to another league success this season and also got their first taste of AFC group stage action. HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has indicated that JDT will be gunning for the Malaysia Cup this season and that makes them the clear favourites not only for this group but for the competition.

The competition will be another chance for Diogo Luis Santo, Gonzalo Cabrera, Safawi Rasid and Leandro Velazquez to showcase their brilliance in attack. But JDT has an equally strong midfield and defence that is the envy of all teams.

Petaling Jaya City FC

Previously known as MISC-MIFA, PJ City has had a very decent first outing in the top tier of Malaysian football this season. Despite consisting of very few players with experience at that level, K. Devan has managed to stay in the division and create a fair few upset results along the way.

Safee Sali is the most well known player in their ranks but these days he plays second fiddle to the pairing of Washington Brandao and Pedro Henrique, who are the preferred choice up front. The arrival of Serginho has also given Devan's midfield a more solid and robust look.

PKNP FC

Relegated from the Super League after finishing second bottom this season, Abu Bakar Fadzim faces the tough task of picking up his squad of players for this competition. Morale will be at an all-time low for them with fears over closure next season being a real possibility.

Much is depended on the two forwards in Giancarlo Rodrigues and Yashir Pinto to find the goals but their cause isn't helped by the fact that Abu Bakar could only use the experience of Hafiz Kamal and Fazrul Hazli fleetingly throughout the season.

UiTM FC

The university team had the opportunity to reach the Super League but had to endure a final day heartbreak to eventually finished mid-table in the Premier League this season. But Ismail Zakaria has done a great job with the limited budget that he has at his disposal.

One thing that UiTM continues to do well is their selection of import players as they continually keep coming up with good strikers. Zarko Korac finished the league season as top scorer with 13 goals while another import in Robert Mendy also regularly found the back of the net with seven goals of his own.

How did they fare in the league

Johor Darul Ta'zim - 1st in Super League

PJ City FC - 8th in Super League

PKNP FC - 11th in Super League

UiTM FC - 5th in Premier League

How is their Malaysia Cup history

Johor Darul Ta'zim - Champions in 2017

PJ City FC - First appearance

PKNP FC - Quarterfinalist in 2017

UiTM FC - Group stage in 2018

Fixtures (up to MD3)

2 Aug JDT v UiTM

3 Aug PJ City v PKNP

7 Aug JDT v PJ City

8 Aug UiTM v PKNP

16 Aug PKNP v JDT

17 Aug PJ City v UiTM

Prediction

Johor Darul Ta'zim look set to dominate this group while the ever-improving PJ City are likely to beat out PKNP and UiTM for the second spot.

