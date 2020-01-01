Majeed Waris on target in 3-0 Strasbourg win over Reims

The Ghanaian forward got into the scoring act once again for Le Racing

Majeed Waris made it back-to-back goals after saw off 3-0 on Sunday.

The 28-year old international hit the back of the net for the first time in Le Racing's 1-0 win at last weekend.

Here, Alexander Djiku game them the lead in the 50th minute, before Waris doubled the lead eight minutes from time with a simple tap in from Ludovic Ajorque's pass.

90' Plat du pied sécurité et deuxième but de la semaine pour @warisgh10 !#RCSASDR (2-0) pic.twitter.com/k6W0GwiEH2 — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) February 9, 2020

Strasbourg still had time for one more in the fourth minute of injury time thanks to Kenny Lala.

Waris was fouled five times by the opposition and also produced 50 touches and 18 accurate passes (69.2%).

Another goal, another 3 points. Alhamdulillah and thanks to everyone for their support. Allez Racing 🏾 🏾 pic.twitter.com/SeR7yub3DB — M. Waris (@warisgh10) February 9, 2020

Thierry Laurey's men are now up to sixth on the Ligue 1 log, just four points away from the qualification spot.

They next tackle away from home on February 16.