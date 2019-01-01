Maja justifies starting role with stunner in Bordeaux draw

A stoppage-time goal cancelled out the Nigeria forward's strike as the Girondins shared the spoils in Reims

Josh Maja marked his second start in the this season with a goal as were held to a 1-1 draw by .

Back in August, Maja opened his goal account for 2019-20 season on his first start against .

The 20-year-old finished off Aurelien Tchouameni's pass with a brilliant backheel to put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute.

Article continues below

The lead stood for the majority of the encounter until Boulaye Dia scored the equaliser in the stoppage time to salvage a point for Reims.

Reims were reduced to 10 men after Togo's Alaixys Romao was sent off in the 72 minutes after receiving his second yellow card.

Maja was on parade from start to finish while his compatriot Samuel Kalu was replaced two minutes after the hour-mark by 's Youssouf Sabaly.

The shared points leave Bordeaux unmoved in the fifth spot with 23 points after 15 matches. Their next fixture is against on December 3.