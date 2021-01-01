Maja: Fulham must play with courage and confidence against Arsenal

Scott Parker's side are looking to end their four-game winless run in the English top-flight when they travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday

Josh Maja has charged his Fulham teammates to go to Arsenal for Sunday’s Premier League fixture with courage and confidence.

The Cottagers, placed 18th in the league table, are battling to avoid relegation from the top-flight but they have lost their last four league matches - three home outings and an away game.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to the Emirates Stadium, Maja believes Fulham can get a crucial away result despite the quality of Mikel Arteta’s team.

Article continues below

“As we know, Arsenal have a lot of quality. We are just going there positive and confident that we can get a result,” Maja told Fulham TV.

“They are also a top side and we must be confident that we can play our game, play with very brilliant courage and hopefully we can do the job.”

The Super Eagles forward has helped Fulham secure vital away wins against Liverpool and Everton so far this year, and he thinks they can reproduce those results in North London.

Back in February, Maja - who is on loan from Bordeaux - opened his Premier League goal account with a brace in Fulham's 2-0 defeat of Everton at Goodison Park.

He continued: "This is a thing that gives confidence, we go to big away teams and get result that is what we want to do on Sunday. We've done it against Everton, Liverpool and we are ready to go to Arsenal with full confidence, obviously, we need the result.”

The 22-year-old has played in 10 league matches so far and he disclosed they are working hard to overturn their poor run of results in two days time.

“Training has been good, we've been working high tempo, high intensity and the gaffer has been giving us what he desires for the next few games. We are preparing for the next against Arsenal on Sunday,” he continued.

“I've settled in well, obviously everyone has been nice and they welcomed me well. Feeling great with the team and the coach, I'm looking forward to the next few games hopefully we can pick up some positive results.”