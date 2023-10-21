Mainz vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A struggling Mainz will welcome Bundesliga's defending champions Bayern Munich for a Bundesliga clash at the Mewa Arena on Saturday.
Bayern are one of three unbeaten teams in the league after seven rounds but find themselves in third place. They are two points behind current leaders Leverkusen.
Mainz stand no chance of claiming even a point against Bayern based on their recent form. They are down below in 17th, and are chasing their first win of the season.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Mainz vs Bayern Munich kick-off time
|Date:
|October 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12.30pm EDT
|Venue:
|Mewa Arena
The game between Mainz and Bayern will be played at the Mewa Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Mainz team news
Mainz has taken a strong stance on Anwar El Ghazi, suspending him indefinitely for making a public statement similar to Bayern player Noussair Mazraoui.
The home team will also miss Jonathan Burkardt due to a knee injury, and Andreas Hanche-Olsen, who is recovering from an ankle issue. The availability of Maxim Leitsch and Austrian striker Karim Onisiwo remains uncertain.
Mainz predicted XI: Zentner; Van den Berg, Bell, Fernandes; Da Costa, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Lee, Gruda; Ajorque
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rieß, Zentner, Batz
|Defenders:
|Mwene, Van den Berg, Bell, Caci, da Costa, Hanch, Widmer
|Midfielders:
|Barkok, Lee, Barreiro, Krauß, Fernandes, Guilavogui, Papela, Kohr, Shabani
|Forwards:
|Richter, Ajorque, Gruda, Weiper
Bayern Munich team news
While Manuel Neuer has resumed full training, it seems unlikely that he will immediately replace Bayern Munich's primary goalkeeper, Sven Ulreich.
Raphael Guerreiro is still dealing with a thigh injury, Dayot Upamecano is recovering from a hamstring issue, and there's uncertainty surrounding Serge Gnabry due to an arm injury.
Skipper Joshua Kimmich will be optimistic about his recovery from an illness that forced him to withdraw from the German national team.
Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Laimer, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ulreich, Hulsmann
|Defenders:
|Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic
|Midfielders:
|Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Kimmich Ibrahimovic
|Forwards:
|Tel, Musiala, Kane
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 22, 2023
|Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|February 2, 2023
|Mainz 0 - 4 Bayern Munich
|DFB Pokal
|October 29, 2022
|Bayern Munich 6 - 2 Mainz
|Bundesliga
|April 30, 2022
|Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|December 11, 2021
|Bayern Munich 2 - 1 Mainz
|Bundesliga