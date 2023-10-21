Mainz vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Mainz will welcome Bundesliga's defending champions Bayern Munich for a Bundesliga clash at the Mewa Arena on Saturday.

Bayern are one of three unbeaten teams in the league after seven rounds but find themselves in third place. They are two points behind current leaders Leverkusen.

Mainz stand no chance of claiming even a point against Bayern based on their recent form. They are down below in 17th, and are chasing their first win of the season.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30pm EDT Venue: Mewa Arena

The game between Mainz and Bayern will be played at the Mewa Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mainz team news

Mainz has taken a strong stance on Anwar El Ghazi, suspending him indefinitely for making a public statement similar to Bayern player Noussair Mazraoui.

The home team will also miss Jonathan Burkardt due to a knee injury, and Andreas Hanche-Olsen, who is recovering from an ankle issue. The availability of Maxim Leitsch and Austrian striker Karim Onisiwo remains uncertain.

Mainz predicted XI: Zentner; Van den Berg, Bell, Fernandes; Da Costa, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Lee, Gruda; Ajorque

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rieß, Zentner, Batz Defenders: Mwene, Van den Berg, Bell, Caci, da Costa, Hanch, Widmer Midfielders: Barkok, Lee, Barreiro, Krauß, Fernandes, Guilavogui, Papela, Kohr, Shabani Forwards: Richter, Ajorque, Gruda, Weiper

Bayern Munich team news

While Manuel Neuer has resumed full training, it seems unlikely that he will immediately replace Bayern Munich's primary goalkeeper, Sven Ulreich.

Raphael Guerreiro is still dealing with a thigh injury, Dayot Upamecano is recovering from a hamstring issue, and there's uncertainty surrounding Serge Gnabry due to an arm injury.

Skipper Joshua Kimmich will be optimistic about his recovery from an illness that forced him to withdraw from the German national team.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Laimer, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Kimmich Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Musiala, Kane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 22, 2023 Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga February 2, 2023 Mainz 0 - 4 Bayern Munich DFB Pokal October 29, 2022 Bayern Munich 6 - 2 Mainz Bundesliga April 30, 2022 Mainz 3 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga December 11, 2021 Bayern Munich 2 - 1 Mainz Bundesliga

