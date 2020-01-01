Mahrez reveals Liverpool interest in him before joining Manchester City

The Algeria international joined the Citizens from Leicester City in the summer of 2018

winger Riyad Mahrez has made it known that were interested in his signature, but pulled the plug once Mohamed Salah joined from in 2017.



It proved to be an astute move for the Reds, with the Egyptian winger scoring 91 goals in 144 games as the Merseysiders won the 2018/2019 title and look set to win their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The 29-year-old Mahrez, meanwhile, was on the books of between the 2014 and 2018, making a total of 179 appearances, scoring 48 goals while providing 38 assists.

He played an integral part in the Foxes' fairytale run to the Premier League title in 2016, and made the PFA Team of the Year as well as winning the PFA Player of the Year, the first Algerian to do so.



From then on, interest in him increased.

Leicester were unwilling to sell Mahrez and was able to keep him for another season, but once it was clear he had no interest in staying at the King Power Stadium, the East Midlands club had no other option but to accept Man City's offer.

"Before signing at Manchester City, there was an interest in Liverpool for me, but as soon as they took Mo Salah, it was finished," Mahrez told DZ Foot in an Instagram Live interview.

Mahrez has found further success at Manchester City, having a hand in 47 goals (21 goals, 26 assists) in 81 competitive outings, winning the Premier League, the , League Cup (two) and Community Shield during his tenure so far.

Mahrez also revealed that he had the opportunity to represent , but rather chose .

"If I had waited for France, I would be in the France team there but I chose Algeria direct" Mahrez continued.

"I had just signed for Leicester, I was told Vahid [former Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic] likes me, there is the World Cup!"

Mahrez was born in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles and has played 57 times for the Desert Foxes, scoring 17 times since making his debut in 2014.

He participated at the 2014 World Cup as well the in 2015, 2017 and 2019, winning last year's edition.

He is also the recipient of 2016 African Footballer of the Year award.