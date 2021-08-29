Madueke subbed in first half as PSV Eindhoven thump Groningen

The young Super Eagles hopeful struggled to assert himself, but his side claimed a convincing win in the Dutch top flight regardless

Nigeria prospect Chukwunonso Madueke, commonly referred to as Noni, featured for 45 minutes as PSV Eindhoven claimed a 5-2 win over Groningen in an Eredivisie match played at Philips Stadium on Saturday.

The 19-year-old struggled for consistency in the first half and at the start of the second, coach Roger Schmidt opted to replace him with Yorbe Vertessen.

It took the hosts just seven minutes to make an impact when Cody Gakpo's individual brilliance saw him swirl around several players before unleashing a good strike that found the back of the net via the upright.

Eight minutes later, the visitors were back in the game after the goalkeeper parried a shot and the rebound fell to Cyril Ngonge, who took his time before burying the ball into the right corner of the net.

The attacker, once again, capitalized on a defensive lapse three minutes later to complete his brace. It was almost a carbon copy of his initial strike; the rebound came his way, and he rifled into the roof of the net.

Ngonge looked dangerous whenever he was in the final third, and in the 21st minute he almost scored his third, but his shot from outside the danger zone narrowly missed the target.

PSV pulled level in the 27th minute when a cross was brought in and defender Mo El Hankouri tried to head it over the bar, but he was unfortunate to head the ball into the back of his own net.

The hosts ensured they got a 3-2 lead moments after the half-time break when Andre Ramalho rose highest to head home from a corner kick.

After the pause, Madueke and Philipp Max were replaced by Vertessen and Philipp Mwene, respectively.

Eran Zahavi scored in the 56th minute after converting a good pass in the 18-yard area. The opponents felt he was in an offside position, but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal stood to make it 4-2.

With two minutes to go, Bruma thought he would be on the scoresheet for PSV, but VAR ruled out the goal for offside during the build-up.

However, he was not to be denied in the added minutes as he fired into the right corner after a neat pass from Mario Gotze.