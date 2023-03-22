Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch and stream Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States.

Chelsea Women are set to face reigning European champions Lyon Women in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday at the Groupama Stadium.

The hosts are the record-European champions, having won their eighth European title last season with a 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the final.

Lyon finished second in the group stage and will now face Group A winners Chelsea in the last eight. The Blues are the reigning English champions, and it should be a cracker of a match. The French outfit have won all four games at home in 2023 and are yet to concede.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's best performance in the tournament came in the 2020-21 season when they finished as runners-up to Barcelona. They are yet to lose a game in this edition and Emma Hayes' troops feel they have the quality to challenge for the title.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 win over Reading at the weekend to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the United States as well as how to stream live online.

Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women date & kick-off time

Game: Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women Date: March 22, 2023 Kick-off: 1.45pm EDT Venue: Groupama Stadium

How to watch Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the match can be live-streamed via the DAZN App and the YouTube channel of DAZN.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A DAZN YouTube

Lyon Women team news and squad

Lyon will miss Griedge Mbock, Catarina Macario and Amandine Henry due to injury.

However, Ada Hegerberg might get a place on the bench as she is coming back from a long injury layoff.

Lyon possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Dabritz, Marozsan; Casarino, Le Sommer

Position Players Goalkeepers Endler, Holmgren, Paljevic, Belhadj Defenders Renard, Bacha, Morroni, Carpenter, Sombath, Gilles, Cayman, Belhout-Achi, Marques, Sierra. Midfielders Majri, Dabritz, Marozsan, Egurrola, De Donk, Cascarino, Benyahia, Horan. Forwards Le Sommer, Hegerberg, Brunn, Becho, Malard.

Chelsea Women team news & squad

Chelsea will miss the services of Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Katerina Svitkova with Erin Cuthbert's participation doubtful.

Chelsea possible XI: Berger; Perisset, Buchanan, Bright, Charles; Leupolz, Ingle; James, Fleming, Reiten; Kerr