Lyon vs Troyes: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls forward this weekend as traditional high-flyers Lyon welcome Troyes in to face them at Groupama Stadium. An extra week off for the hosts due to a postponed game with Lorient means they are just one match into this new campaign.
With that in mind, the hosts will be hoping to pick up three points and keep pace with the leaders in the top-flight, particularly against a visiting side that have struggled for traction this campaign.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Lyon vs Troyes
|Date
|August 19, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT
|Stream
US TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Lyon roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lopes, Pollersbeck, Riou, Bonnevie
|Defenders
|Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Boateng, Özkacar, D. Da Silva, Gusto, Koné
|Midfielders
|Tolisso, Caqueret, Aouar, Paquetá, Faivre, Reine-Adélaïde, Thiago Mendes, Lepenant, F. Da Silva
Forwards
|Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Kadewere, Cherki, Tetê, Barcola, Lacazette
Ligue 1 may be two games in already, but Lyon are just one match into the season after their trip to Lorient was postponed last time out.
That game will come later in the campaign, but an extra week off means they will be chomping at the bit when they welcome Troyes.
Predicted Lyon starting XI: Riou; Gusto, Mendes, Lukeba, Tagliafico; Paqueta, Lepenant, Caqueret; Tete, Lacazette, Toko Ekambi.
|Position
|Troyes roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gallon, Moulin
|Defenders
|Palmer-Brown, Conté, Salmier, Larouci, Rami, Kaboré, Bruus, N'Jo, Porozo
|Midfielders
|Dingomé, Kouamé, Tardieu, Azamoum, Ilić, Ripart, Chavalerin, Domingues, Odobert
|Forwards
|Touzghar, Ugbo, Baldé, Lumeka
Two games and two losses is far from the way Troyes will have wanted from this campaign, and their task gets no easier with a trip to Lyon this weekend.
Bruno Irles will need to hope he can coax a little more spirit out of his side, after they almost folded too easily against Toulouse.
Predicted Troyes starting XI: Gallon; Balde, Palmer-Brown, Rami, Salmier, Larouci; Ripart, Kouame, Tardieu, Chavalerin; Ugbo.
Last five results
|Lyon results
|Troyes results
|Lyon 2-1 Ajaccio (Aug 6)
|Troyes 0-3 Toulouse (Aug 14)
|Inter 2-2 Lyon (Jul 30)
|Montpellie 3-2 Troyes (Aug 7)
|Feyenoord 0-2 Lyon (Jul 24)
|Troyes 5-4 Nancy (Jul 30)
|Willem II 5-0 Lyon (Jul 23)
|Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (Jul 23)
|Anderlecht 3-0 Lyon (Jul 16)
|Troyes 3-0 Le Harve (Jul 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|1/16/2022
|Troyes 0-1 Lyon
|9/22/2021
|Lyon 3-1 Troyes
|5/6/2018
|Lyon 3-0 Troyes
|10/22/2017
|Troyes 0-5 Lyon
|1/9/2016
|Lyon 4-1 Troyes