Lyon vs Troyes: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

One of France's biggest sides keep their season going - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls forward this weekend as traditional high-flyers Lyon welcome Troyes in to face them at Groupama Stadium. An extra week off for the hosts due to a postponed game with Lorient means they are just one match into this new campaign.

With that in mind, the hosts will be hoping to pick up three points and keep pace with the leaders in the top-flight, particularly against a visiting side that have struggled for traction this campaign.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lyon roster Goalkeepers Lopes, Pollersbeck, Riou, Bonnevie Defenders Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Boateng, Özkacar, D. Da Silva, Gusto, Koné Midfielders Tolisso, Caqueret, Aouar, Paquetá, Faivre, Reine-Adélaïde, Thiago Mendes, Lepenant, F. Da Silva Forwards Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Kadewere, Cherki, Tetê, Barcola, Lacazette

Ligue 1 may be two games in already, but Lyon are just one match into the season after their trip to Lorient was postponed last time out.

That game will come later in the campaign, but an extra week off means they will be chomping at the bit when they welcome Troyes.

Predicted Lyon starting XI: Riou; Gusto, Mendes, Lukeba, Tagliafico; Paqueta, Lepenant, Caqueret; Tete, Lacazette, Toko Ekambi.

Position Troyes roster Goalkeepers Gallon, Moulin Defenders Palmer-Brown, Conté, Salmier, Larouci, Rami, Kaboré, Bruus, N'Jo, Porozo Midfielders Dingomé, Kouamé, Tardieu, Azamoum, Ilić, Ripart, Chavalerin, Domingues, Odobert Forwards Touzghar, Ugbo, Baldé, Lumeka

Two games and two losses is far from the way Troyes will have wanted from this campaign, and their task gets no easier with a trip to Lyon this weekend.

Bruno Irles will need to hope he can coax a little more spirit out of his side, after they almost folded too easily against Toulouse.

Predicted Troyes starting XI: Gallon; Balde, Palmer-Brown, Rami, Salmier, Larouci; Ripart, Kouame, Tardieu, Chavalerin; Ugbo.

Last five results

Lyon results Troyes results Lyon 2-1 Ajaccio (Aug 6) Troyes 0-3 Toulouse (Aug 14) Inter 2-2 Lyon (Jul 30) Montpellie 3-2 Troyes (Aug 7) Feyenoord 0-2 Lyon (Jul 24) Troyes 5-4 Nancy (Jul 30) Willem II 5-0 Lyon (Jul 23) Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (Jul 23) Anderlecht 3-0 Lyon (Jul 16) Troyes 3-0 Le Harve (Jul 20)

Head-to-head