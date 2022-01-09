Lyon vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Ronan Murphy
Mauricio Pochettino's side faces struggling Lyon and is boosted by the return of Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain is hoping to pick up more points en route to the Ligue 1 title when it takes on Lyon on Sunday.

PSG sits 13 points clear at the top of the table, while Lyon is struggling this season and is 13th after 18 games.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Lyon vs PSG
Date January 9, 2022
Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
beIN SPORTSfubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

PositionLyon roster
Goalkeepers Lopes, Pollersbeck
Defenders Palmieri, Lukeba, Denayer, Henrique, Dubois, Gustom Da Silva, Boateng
Midfielders Aouar, Paqueta, Keita, Mendes, Caqueret, Shaqiri, Guimaraes
Forwards Dembele, Cherki

Lyon boss Peter Bosz will be without a lot of players for the clash with PSG, especially as some of his key names have left for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Islam Slimani, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere are all in Cameroon for Afcon, while Lucas Paqueta is ruled out with coronavirus.

Jason Denayer, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Sinaly Diomande are all unavailable through injury.

Predicted Lyon starting XI: Lopes; Lukeba, Boateng, Da Silva; Gusto, Guimaraes, Caqueret, Emerson; Shaqiri, Aouar; Dembele.

PositionPSG roster
Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Letellier
Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes
Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Rafinha, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Ebimbe, Simons, Gharbi
Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Messi

Lionel Messi is back in contention for PSG after recovering from coronavirus.

Sergio Ramos could also feature after returning from injury, but Neymar is out for most of January.

Achraf Hakimi, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye are all at Afcon, while Angel Di Maria, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Julian Draxler and Layvin Kurzawa are in isolation.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Wijnaldum, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Icardi, Mbappe.

Last five results

Lyon resultsPSG results
Lyon 1-1 Metz (Dec 22)Vannes 0-4 PSG (Jan 3)
Lille 0-0 Lyon (Dec 12)Lorient 1-1 PSG (Dec 22)
Lyon 1-1 Rangers (Dec 9)Feignies 0-3 PSG (Dec 19)
Bordeaux 2-2 Lyon (Dec 5)PSG 2-0 Monaco (Dec 12)
Lyon 1-2 Reims (Dec 1)PSG 4-1 Club Brugge (Dec 7)

Head-to-head

DateResult
19/9/2021PSG 2-1 Lyon
3/21/2021Lyon 2-4 PSG
12/13/2020PSG 0-1 Lyon
7/31/2020PSG 0-0 Lyon
3/4/2020Lyon 1-5 PSG