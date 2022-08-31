Lyon vs Auxerre: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's a knockdown top-flight encounter between two sides already in the European race - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this week as Lyon welcome Auxerre to face them at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The hosts have started the new campaign on a strong footing, with only two dropped points to their name and the prospect to keep pace with the league leaders.

But what might have been an easy test on paper will likely present a far greater challenge today, with their visitors riding high on the back of three unbeaten matches in the top-flight.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lyon roster Goalkeepers Lopes, Pollersbeck, Riou, Bonnevie Defenders Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Boateng, D. Da Silva, Gusto Midfielders Tolisso, Caqueret, Aouar, Faivre, Reine-Adélaïde, Thiago Mendes, Lepenant, F. Da Silva Forwards Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Cherki, Tetê, Barcola, Lacazette

Seven points from three games - with a postponed game out of their hands - means Lyon are looking pretty good after the first few weeks of the season.

That could mean that Auxerre present an unexpected acid test for the side and their title aspirations, as they look to keep pace with Paris Saint-Germain this term.

Predicted Lyon starting XI: Riou; Tagliafico, Lukeba, Mendes, Gusto; Tolisso, Lepenant, Faivre; Dembele, Lacazette, Tete.

Position Auxerre roster Goalkeepers Costil, Léon, Laiton, De Percin Defenders Pereira, Bernard, Jubal, Pellenard, Georgen, Coeff, Boto, Joly, Jeanvier, Bain Midfielders M'Changama, Camara, Raveloson, Touré, Ruiz-Atil, Sakhi, Silvestre, Autret, Danois, Bouekou, Camara Forwards Hein, Charbonnier, Dugimont, Sinayoko, Da Costa, Metsoko

The surprise package of the new Ligue 1 season so far, Auxerre have come a long way since an opening loss to Lille.

But this could be their hardest match-up since, and it will likely be a cagey performance as they look to conserve points.

Predicted Auxerre starting XI: Costil; Joly, Jubal, Coeff, Boto; Toure; Perrin, Autret, M'Changama, Hein; Sinayoko.

Last five results

Lyon results Auxerre results Reims 1-1 Lyon (Aug 28) Auxerre 1-0 Strasbourg (Aug 27) Auxerre 2-2 Angers (Aug 19) Montpellier 1-2 Auxerre (Aug 21) Lyon 2-1 Ajaccio (Aug 5) Auxerre 2-2 Angers (Aug 14) Inter 2-2 Lyon (Jul 30) Lille 4-1 Auxerre (Aug 7) Feyenoord 0-2 Lyon (Jul 24) Auxerre 3-2 Red Star (Jul 30)

Head-to-head