Luqman Hakim's rapid firsts since arriving at KV Kortrijk signal he has what it takes

Malaysia's teen sensation Luqman Hakim has gone from training with KV Kortrijk's junior team, to scoring for its first team in the space of one month.

By the club's Malaysian owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan's own admission, he has had to convince KV Kortrijk to sign Malaysia's most exciting young talent in years, 18-year old forward Luqman Hakim Shamsudin.

Then there was that shade thrown at the youngster by those who should know better than to put down a teenager trying to succeed as a professional player abroad.

But to Luqman's credit, he has taken everything in his stride, put his head down to get on with adapting to life at a new club, in a new city and country, on a different continent thousands of miles away from his hometown of Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

The Belgian First Division A side also deserve praise for the way they have welcomed the 2016 AFC U-16 Championship joint top-scorer into their ranks. Sure, their social media department has been milking him for the increased attention garnered from hyped up Malaysian football fans, but the club as a whole seems to genuinely want to help his adaptation process, as exemplified by their putting him up with a local host family.

🎥 Een blik achter de schermen tijdens Hakim Luqman zijn verhuis naar het gastgezin!



"At the apartement i was alone, now I can spend time together with them in my spare time."



🔴⚪ #WeDoenVoort pic.twitter.com/Kwsu1oKQY3 — KV Kortrijk (@kvkofficieel) September 1, 2020

Their owner Vincent may have had a hand in this (including handing Luqman the number NINE jersey upon his arrival), but in the end it is up to the Mokhtar Dahari Academy graduate to show that he deserves the assistance, and to repay the club's hospitality.

Fortunately, Luqman appears to be the grateful sort, judging from what he has achieved since arriving at the club in August. In just one month, he has gone from training with their U-21 team, to scoring for the first team. In late August, he first scored the club's U-21 team's solitary goal in their 4-1 friendly defeat against KRC Gent.

Hakim Luqman scored his first goal on European soil for our U21 (@kvkjeugd) in a 1-4 loss against KRC Gent.



Congrats, Hakim!



🔴⚪ #WeDoenVoort pic.twitter.com/TARkgNNd4J — KV Kortrijk (@kvkofficieel) August 27, 2020

Before long, he was already training with Kortrijk's first team, but as if that was not impressive enough, two days later, just last week, he actually scored for them on his first team debut. It was only a friendly match against a lower league side, but his goal helped them edge BX Brussels 2-1.

🙌 WHAT A DEBUT! 🙌



First game, first goal for Luqman Hakim! 😍



🔴⚪️ #COYR pic.twitter.com/b3lZLHJhyg — KV Kortrijk (@kvkofficieel) September 5, 2020

Luqman's ascenscion is just a blip in the grand scheme of a European league, but if he can progress further as familiarises himself with his new surroundings, there's no telling where he will end up in the years to come.

For now, he needs to put in the hardwork and utilise every chance he gets to be on the pitch, but what's also important is for him to put himself at ease mentally and socially. Luqman has to befriend everyone at the club, his neighbours, as well as the local fans, and to avoid becoming a 'kera sumbang' (loner). Many experienced foreign players have spoken of the importance of developing friendships in order to succeed at a new club. His English seems to be improving, but learning a local language (the club's social media posts are mostly in Dutch) should endear him to everyone more quickly.

But at the end of the day, he needs the space to work on his progress, and Malaysian fans have to avoid expecting the world from a teenager. He will stumble a few times, but as long as he picks himself up and continues on, his perseverance will eventually pay off in the form of a First Division A appearance, and eventually success in Europe.