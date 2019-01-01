‘Lukaku’s time in England is over’ – Man Utd striker backed to form ‘unbelievable’ Inter partnership with Icardi

Former Nerazzurri star Andy van der Meyde has suggested that the Belgium international striker will be making his way to San Siro this summer

Romelu Lukaku’s “time in is over”, according to Andy van der Meyde, with the striker being tipped to form an “unbelievable” strike partnership with Mauro Icardi at .

Speculation regarding a move away from Old Trafford for the international is starting to intensify.

Initial rumours have seemingly taken on more substance, with the 26-year-old now expected to take on a new challenge.

Article continues below

Lukaku has openly admitted in the past that he would welcome the opportunity to test himself in Serie A at some stage.

That wish may be granted in the summer of 2019, with former Inter star Van der Meyde hinting that reported interest from San Siro may deliver a big-money deal.

He told FCInterNews: “I’ll tell you what I think, not what he told me in front of the cameras. For that, I refer you to the episode [of my show] that will be broadcast in a few weeks.

“I think this time in England is over and he can move to another like .

“On the other hand, Romelu’s message to one of your [Italian] TV stations in which he praised [Antonio] Conte by claiming that he is the best manager in the world, makes it clear.

“But to avoid specific problems, again this is just my personal opinion.”

Inter already have a star frontman on their books in the form of international Icardi.

He has been linked with a move of his own, with Van der Meyde admitting that a long-runner saga has become an unwelcome distraction.

The Dutchman said of Icardi: “I think he is a very good player and he was a good captain. So the situation is a bit bleak.

“But this is football. The players come and go. The team is more important than the single athlete.”

While fearing that Icardi could be offloaded in the current window, Van der Meyde hopes that his services are retained and used alongside Lukaku.

He added: “They could be a pair of deadly strikers. Unbelievable. Do you know how many goals they could score?”

Inter are expected to bring in a number of fresh faces now that they have Conte at the helm, with the club eager to force their way back into contention for major honours and end ’ dominance of Italian football.