WATCH: Lukaku scores two minutes into Serie A return in great day for exiled Chelsea strikers

It didn't take the Belgium star long to get himself back on the scoresheet after leaving Chelsea

Lukaku takes less than two minutes to score on Inter return

Inter get off to winning start to the season with dramatic winner

Like Lukaku, Werner also scored on return to former club

WHAT HAPPENED? With just 81 seconds into Inter's season opener against Lecce, Romelu Lukaku was presented with the perfect opportunity to get himself on the scoresheet. The former Chelsea striker duly took the chance without hesitation, nodding into the back of the net from a perfect Matteo Darmian assist.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's loss is, once again, another club's gain. Having left west London this summer, Lukaku was quickly able to make a statement from Italy.

And he wasn't the only recently departed Chelsea striker to enjoy a goalscoring return to his former club on Saturday. His former team-mate Timo Werner also opened the scoring in his match, netting for RB Leipzig in their 2-2 draw against Koln in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea continue to scour the transfer market to find a striker that can provide a regular source of goals this season - but those they let go may deliver massive tallies of their own in their new leagues.