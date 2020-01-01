Luiz sent off for Arsenal after goal giveaway in one-man horror show at Man City

The Brazilian defender's nightmare performance against the Premier League champions was compounded as he impeded Riyad Mahrez in the box

centre-back David Luiz was sent off in a one-man horror show at after giving away the first goal of the game shortly after being introduced to the action as a substitute.

Luiz replaced the injured Pablo Mari in the Gunners defence 24 minutes into the first half, and his error gifted City the lead just before the interval.

Raheem Sterling got in behind the Brazilian after he made a hash of controlling a through ball, with the Manchester City star finishing expertly past Bernd Leno to fire the home side in front.

Luiz's night got worse when he was dismissed shortly after the restart, as he was punished for bringing down Riyad Mahrez when he raced through on goal.

The referee also awarded a penalty for the 33-year-old's clumsy challenge, which Kevin de Bruyne stepped up to dispatch to double Pep Guardiola's side's advantage.

At the interval, Gunners legend Ian Wright criticised Luiz for failing to deal with De Bruyne's pass through to Sterling, telling DAZN : "Arsenal had done well to try to hold off a City side that once they got in their groove, they looked dangerous, it was ominous, you could see that something was going to happen.

"When you consider where this has come from, how far [the De Bruyne pass] has come from, it is poor from David Luiz.

"It's unfortunate because to go in 0-0 would've been really good, it would've given them a little bit of confidence.

"But that, for me, you've got to attack that, we know that it's raining, it might be a little bit wet.

"But a player of his experience should go and meet that, kick that out, he's got himself in all sorts of problems and got punished for it."

Luiz has now committed more errors leading to goals than any other player this year (three), and he is the first player to be red-carded, concede a penalty and make a mistake leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League fixture since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham against Bournemouth in August 2015.

He is also the first player to have given away four penalties in a single top-flight season since Jose Fonte at in 2016-17, living up to his reputation as one of the most erratic defenders in European football.