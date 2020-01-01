Luiz responds to criticism after helping Arsenal to beat Man City in FA Cup semi-final

The Brazilian has come under fire in recent weeks but put in another strong showing at Wembley on Saturday

David Luiz has accepted his recent criticism is "part of football" as he looks to respond in the best way on the pitch.

The 33-year-old, who recently signed a new contract with the Gunners, played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal defeated Manchester City 2-0 in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Exactly one month ago, Luiz was sent off in a shocking cameo against Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League, with many quick to question the Brazilian's future at the Emirates.

Luiz has however responded strongly on the pitch over the past week and stressed he's always remained focused on working hard despite the criticism.

"It is part of the football. I understood that football is about surviving. Every day you are going to defend the odd thing," Luiz told BT Sport post-match.

"I was working hard every single day after my mistakes. I was humble to work more and to work more for the team.

"We have a final to play this season and we will try and win a title for this club because this club deserves to win a trophy."

The Gunners backed up from a midweek win over Liverpool to dispatch City in convincing fashion on Saturday with Mikel Arteta's side showing what they are capable of at their best.

Luiz insisted Arsenal will remain humble despite their recent results with the club's redevelopment still a work in process.

"It was a great result against one of the best teams in the world. We were humble, we understood the way we had to play and we took the opportunities to score," Luiz said.

"We have to be mature, to understand what level we are at in the process. We have an amazing coach but we can't go from 0 to 100. We are improving. The spirit was great and I'm happy for the team because they deserve it.

"All the team defended, it is not just the last line. Everybody has to fight and play every ball 100 per cent. It's part of the process. We could do more of this in the game so it would maybe be easier.

"The other team is miles away in front of us but we were humble so when we play we can hurt the opponent and we did that."