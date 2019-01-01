Lucky Liverpool? Early Salah penalty causes uproar in Champions League final

The referee's watch showed less than 30 seconds when he sanctioned a questionable handball in the Spurs area to hand Liverpool a chance for the lead

needed less than two minutes to take the advantage in Saturday's all-English final - but the penalty decision which led to Mohamed Salah was not well-received by all.

Salah converted his effort expertly past Hugo Lloris after Moussa Sissoko handled in the area in what was essentially the first passage of play at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Referee Damir Skomina had no doubts in pointing to the spot, although the ball appeared to ricochet off Sissoko's chest before striking his outstretched arm as he cantered out to close down Sadio Mane.

The penalty subsequently became the second-fastest goal in Champions League final history, and left with a mountain to climb, albeit with plenty of time still left on the clock to mastermind another comeback.

But was it a spot-kick to begin with? Opinions, as you might imagine in such an important clash, were as vehement on social media as they were divided...