'I still need to improve defensively!' – France surprise package Lucas Da Cunha opens up on Zinedine Zidane's tactical shift

France midfielder Lucas Da Cunha has admitted he still needs to improve his defensive work after being deployed in a holding role by Zinedine Zidane. The Como captain discussed his rapid international rise ahead of Les Bleus' crucial UEFA Nations League fixture against Turkey.
Lucas Da Cunha embraces surprising France role
Como captain Lucas Da Cunha has quickly established himself as a surprise revelation under France coach Zinedine Zidane. Installed in a deep defensive midfield role, the 25-year-old has caught the eye during Les Bleus' UEFA Nations League campaign.
Following a narrow defeat to Italy, Zidane's side are gearing up to face Turkey in Bordeaux. Da Cunha is expected to feature heavily as France look to secure qualification.
Adapting to a demanding defensive midfield position
Traditionally deployed further forward at club level under Cesc Fabregas, Da Cunha admitted that anchoring the French midfield requires a completely different physical and tactical approach.
"It's true that I have a different role at Como, where I play further forward. Here, I'm in front of the defense, I don't have to push forward as much as at club level, but I like both positions," Da Cunha explained.
"This holding midfield role is new to me; it requires a lot of defensive work, and physically I'm not a monster. I have to win back possession, and I can still improve defensively."
Cesc Fabregas and Zinedine Zidane's influence
Da Cunha credited his development at club level under Fabregas with preparing him for the tactical demands of international football. Since moving to Italy, the former Rennes youngster has successfully transformed from a winger into a complete central midfielder.
The Como skipper also highlighted the personal support he received from Zidane after receiving his maiden senior call-up in September. "He made me feel that I wasn't there for nothing, he talked to me a lot to get to know me, our relationship is very good," Da Cunha revealed.
Speaking about captain Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Turkey clash, the midfielder added: "He's in good form and we can feel he's fully committed to us. Like all of us, he's confident before the match."
Preparing for high-stakes clash against Turkey
France enter Sunday evening's encounter at the Stade Atlantique knowing that victory is essential to bounce back from their San Siro setback and secure quarter-final qualification.
While Zidane remains calm following their first defeat in charge, insisting that the squad is entirely focused and not worried, the pressure is on Les Bleus to deliver.
With Da Cunha anchoring the midfield and Mbappe leading the attack, France are primed to finish their group stage campaign on a high note.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.