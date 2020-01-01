Lovren returns to Liverpool training after injury absence

The Croatian defender has been out of action for over a month, but is now nearing a return to the pitch

Dejan Lovren returned to training with on Tuesday after six weeks on the sidelines, saying he felt 'happy to be back'.

The 30-year-old defender suffered a muscle injury in the final group game against Salzburg on December 10, with that blow compounding the loss of Joel Matip as manager Jurgen Klopp's resources were stretched.

Matip was back in full training last week, though, after recovering from the knee problem he suffered in October, and now he and Lovren will be targeting a first-team return with the Premier League leaders.

Article continues below

Lovren and Matip have played a part at the back for Liverpool during their so-far highly successful season, with the Reds' rearguard marshalled by Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez has started at centre-back alongside Van Dijk in recent Premier League games, with Lovren and international Matip facing a battle to earn favour from Klopp ahead of the defender.

Lovren posted a series of pictures on Instagram of himself in training on Tuesday, with the caption: "Happy to be back with the team."

The Reds are charging toward the Premier League title, currently holding a 13-point lead and two games in hand over second-placed .

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes the current team could be the best in the club's history as they steam toward their first league title in the Premier League era.

"You're looking at a team that's right up there with the best Liverpool teams of all time," Aldridge told Sky Sports.

"What they've done this year is ridiculous, with all the things they've won. If they can cap it off by winning the Premier League, they're possibly the best Liverpool team in history.

"For the last 12 months or more, it's been pretty incredible.

"With Jurgen Klopp at the helm for another four years or so, and what he's got to build with, they might be able to match what Manchester City did, and Liverpool, and teams of the past did."

Liverpool will take on at Molineux on Thursday in their next Premier League fixture.