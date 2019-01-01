Lovren & Lallana among five players Liverpool legend would allow to leave Anfield

Jurgen Klopp is expected to freshen up his squad this summer and Steve Nicol believes he should be moving on a number of senior figures

should be looking to move on five senior stars this summer, says Steve Nicol, with Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana among those considered to be on borrowed time.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to freshen up his squad in the next transfer window.

There will be no elaborate overhaul, with the Reds having sustained a challenge for the Premier League title this season and reached the final.

Minor tweaks are the order of the day, both on the arrivals and departures front.

Nicol believes Klopp should be freeing up space across the field, with a striker who has netted some crucial goals in 2018-19 one of the unfortunate few who need to be shown to the exits.

The former Liverpool defender told ESPN FC: “In Divock Origi’s case, I think he has to go.

“From a Liverpool point of view, they can’t let him go until they’ve got a replacement in.

“They’re pretty thin on the ground when it comes to their forward players, or especially front players with the quality needed. I’m thinking he’ll go.

“I think Liverpool have been looking around for a replacement for some time, and I think he’ll go.

“If you’re going to leave a club, leave them something to remember. And did he ever.”

Origi will forever be remembered for the goals he scored in a Merseyside derby date with Everton and a stunning Champions League semi-final clash with Barcelona.

He does, however, only have 12 months left on his current contract.

That is why Nicol would be moving him on, but the international is not the only experienced head that the Scot would part with.

He added on the others that are considered to be surplus to requirements: “I would think [Adam Lallana will leave].

“Aside from his injuries, his overall form hasn’t really been great.

“He’s had little spells where he’s shown what he’s capable of, but consistency? Nope, hasn’t been there. Absolutely, Adam Lallana will go.

“Nathaniel Clyne is another one, I think he’ll go.

“He’s not in Jurgen Klopp’s plans, [Trent] Alexander-Arnold has nailed down that right-back spot, and if need be, you’ve got [Joe] Gomez who can step in there, even [James] Milner. So no, no chance. He’ll go.”

Nicol added on another potentially departing frontman: “The only reason Daniel Sturridge hasn’t gone in the last couple of years is that nobody is willing to pay the wages he’s on.

“He was always going to sit out his contract at Liverpool, now it’s going to be up and he’ll go, no question.

“Dejan Lovren has to go. He wants to play more.

“He’s been a great servant for us. I’ve been one of his critics, but he has been a great servant to the club.”