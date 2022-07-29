Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Champions League holders make the trip down the West Coast - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues rumbling forward this week with another blockbuster clash, as Los Angeles FC welcome Seattle Sounders to face them at the Banc of California Stadium.

The Western Conference favourites will play host to the Champions League holders - and yet given recent form, it could prove to be more of a mismatch than pedigree suggests for both sides.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Chiellini, Traore, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Rodriguez, Duenas, Cifuentes, Acosta, Méndez Forwards Blessing, Arango, Vela, Bale, Tajouri-Shradi, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Ordaz, Musovski, Trejo

Three wins on the bounce has reasserted LAFC's momentum after that loss to Vancouver at the start of July, and now the California outfit are looking close to invulnerable as they seek to assume the de-facto mantle of MLS Cup frontrunner.

Certainly the addition of their mid-season European superstars looks to have been an inspired choice, even with their advanced ages, and it is Gareth Bale who could well prove a little extra juice in their charge for the title.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Crepeau; Palacios, Chiellini, Segura, Hollingshead; Blessing, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Arango, Bale, Vela.

Position Seattle roster Goalkeepers Frei, Thomas, Cleveland, Lapsley Defenders Arreaga, Tolo, Ragen, Gomez, Hafferty, Cissoko, Medranda Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Dobbelaere, Vargas, Leyva, Atencio, Teves Forwards Ruidiaz, Montero, Morris, Bruin, Ocampo-Chávez

It's been a strange few weeks for the Sounders, particularly with back-to-back games on the road. Their home return against the Rapids last time out allowed them to finally snap a three-match losing streak, but other than that, things have gone against them.

Is it a Champions League hangover or something more nefarious? Either way, they are going to have their work cut out to get the better of Los Angeles on their own patch.

Predicted Seattle starting XI: Bond; Edwards, Williams, Coulibaly, Araujo; Alvarez, Delgado, Raveloson, Grandsir; Hernandez, Joveljic.

Last five results

LAFC results Seattle results Sporting KC 0-2 LAFC (Jul 23) Seattle 2-1 Colorado (Jul 23) Nashville 1-2 LAFC (Jul 17) Chicago 1-0 Seattle (Jul 16) LAFC 3-2 LA Galaxy (Jul 8) Nashville 1-0 Seattle (Jul 13) Vancouver 1-0 LAFC (Jul 2) Seattle 0-3 Portland (Jul 9) LAFC 3-1 Dallas (Jun 29) Toronto 0-2 Seattle (Jul 2)

Head-to-head