Los Angeles FC vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Los Angeles and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup will take place on Wednesday at the BMO Stadium as Los Angeles FC welcomes Juarez. The Falcons were guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds by receiving a bye in the group stages as a result of winning the 2022 Western Conference rankings.

Even though Steve Cherundolo's team has recently been going through the motions, this offered them the chance to keep their attention on the MLS season.

They have only won one of their last six games, a 3-0 success over St. Louis earlier this month, and have suffered three losses. Due to their decline in performance, they lost out to St. Louis, who are presently leading the pack by four points, for first place in the Western Conference rankings.

Juarez, on the other hand, survived the opening round of the cup after placing second in the South 1 group. In their opening match, they drew with Mazatlan but fell short in the shootout, 4-2. In their subsequent game, the Braves defeated Austin 3-1 to earn four points in two games and guarantee their entrance into the round of 32.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs Juarez kick-off time

Date: Aug 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

Los Angeles FC and Juarez face off on August 2 at BMO Field. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Los Angeles FC and Juarez can be streamed live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will have Diego Palacios, Kwadwo Opoku, Jose Cifuentes. Denis Bouanga has been their top scorer with 11 goals scored, two behind league leader Hany Mukhtar.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Duenas, Chiellini, Palacios; Bogusz, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Biuk, Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Juarez team news

Juarez will be without the services of Emiliano Velazquez indefinitely. There’s been a lot of chop and change in Diego Mejia’s squad during the off-season, however, they are expected to not change their starting lineup from the previous game.

Juarez possible XI: Talavera; L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera; Bouquet, Zapata, Salas; Hurtado, Escoto, Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talavera, Pasquel, Higuera Defenders: L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera, Romero, Cruz, Nevarez, Pelua Midfielders: Bouquet, Zapata, Salas, Osuna, Sosa, Carmona, Saucedo Forwards: Garcia, Hurtado, Chavez, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never faced each other before. This will be their first encounter with each other.

