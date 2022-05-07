Lorient vs Marseille: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Marseille will hope to put their European disappointments behind them and end the Ligue 1 season on a high note when they begin their final run-in against Lorient this weekend.
The visitors can move back into second with victory against their lowly hosts, but will likely face a tough test as the latter attempt to secure their top-flight survival.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
Games
|Lorient vs Marseille
Date
|May 8, 2022
Times
|11:05am ET, 8:05am PT
Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Lorient roster
Goalkeepers
|Dreyer, Bartouche, Nardi
Defenders
|Silva, Jenz, Hergault, Laporte, Mendes, Petrot, Loric, Morel, Le Goff, Le Bris
Midfielders
|Abergel, Diarra, Bonke, Le Fee, Boisgard, Lemoine, Monconduit, Bourles, Mouazan
Forwards
|Moffi, Lauriente, Kone, Soumano, Ouattara, Pagis
With just a handful of games to go, Lorient are clinging onto Ligue 1 status - and a win over one of the competition's best sides would go a long way to easing their burdens.
They cannot expect an easy ride, but may well hope that midweek exertions have taken it out of their visitors.
Predicted Lorient starting XI: Dreyer; Mendes, Laporte, Morel, Petrot, Le Goff; Le Fee, Innocent, Monconduit; Lauriente, Moffi.
|Position
|Marseille roster
Goalkeepers
|Ngapandouentnbu, Gonzelez, Mandanda, Nazaretian, Vanni
Defenders
|Saliba, Kamara, Balerdi, Peres, Caleta-Car, Kolasinac, Lirola, Caprice
Midfielders
|Guendouzi, Harit, Gerson, Payet, Lopez, Under, Rongier, Gueye, Souare, Bertelli, Targhaline, Sciortino, Nadir
|Forwards
|Milik, Henrique, Dieng, Bakambu, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir, Benyahia-Tani
After the frustrations of a goalless draw with Feyenoord that saw their exit from Europe, Jorge Sampaoli must get his side back on track and firing for the last few games of the term.
At any other point, this could well be something of a routine performance - but with plenty at stake for both sides, they will expect a difficult challenge on the road.
Predicted Marseille starting XI: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Gerson, Kamara, Guendouzi; Under, Bakambu, Harit
Last five results
|Lorient results
|Marseille results
|Lorient 1-2 Reims (May 1)
|Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (May 5)
|Rennes 5-0 Lorient (Apr 24)
|Marseille 0-3 Lyon (May 1)
|Lorient 1-0 Metz (Apr 20)
|Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille (Apr 28)
|Nice 2-1 Lorient (Apr 17)
|Reims 0-1 Marseille (Apr 24)
|Lorient 6-2 ASSE (Apr 8)
|Marseille 3-2 Nantes (Apr 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/17/2021
|Marseille 4-1 Lorient
|4/17/2021
|Marseille 3-2 Lorient
|10/24/2020
|Lorient 0-1 Marseille
|3/5/2017
|Lorient 1-4 Marseille
|8/26/2016
|Marseille 2-0 Lorient