Lorient vs Marseille: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Marseille will hope to put their European disappointments behind them and end the Ligue 1 season on a high note when they begin their final run-in against Lorient this weekend.

Watch Lorient vs Marseille

The visitors can move back into second with victory against their lowly hosts, but will likely face a tough test as the latter attempt to secure their top-flight survival.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Lorient vs Marseille Date May 8, 2022 Times 11:05am ET, 8:05am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV

Team news & rosters

Lorient roster summary available

With just a handful of games to go, Lorient are clinging onto Ligue 1 status - and a win over one of the competition's best sides would go a long way to easing their burdens.

They cannot expect an easy ride, but may well hope that midweek exertions have taken it out of their visitors.

Predicted Lorient starting XI: Dreyer; Mendes, Laporte, Morel, Petrot, Le Goff; Le Fee, Innocent, Monconduit; Lauriente, Moffi.

Marseille roster summary available

After the frustrations of a goalless draw with Feyenoord that saw their exit from Europe, Jorge Sampaoli must get his side back on track and firing for the last few games of the term.

At any other point, this could well be something of a routine performance - but with plenty at stake for both sides, they will expect a difficult challenge on the road.

Predicted Marseille starting XI: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Gerson, Kamara, Guendouzi; Under, Bakambu, Harit

Last five results

Lorient results Marseille results Lorient 1-2 Reims (May 1) Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (May 5) Rennes 5-0 Lorient (Apr 24) Marseille 0-3 Lyon (May 1) Lorient 1-0 Metz (Apr 20) Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille (Apr 28) Nice 2-1 Lorient (Apr 17) Reims 0-1 Marseille (Apr 24) Lorient 6-2 ASSE (Apr 8) Marseille 3-2 Nantes (Apr 20)

