Lookman in awe of Leicester City’s performance against Crystal Palace

Ademola Lookman is gushing over Leicester City’s 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, the Foxes welcomed the Selhurst Park outfit to the King Power Stadium - as they craved to extend their impressive form.

In the keenly contested affair, Brendan Rodgers’ men took the lead in the 39th minute after Lookman converted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s assist.

The RB Leipzig loanee, in the process, equalled his best tally in a league campaign.

On the stroke of half time, Dewsbury-Hall extended the lead as the hosts went into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage.

Although Wilfried Zaha pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 66th minute, Leicester secured all three points to move up to ninth.

Reflecting on the result, the former Englan youth international player praised his side’s showing, particularly in the first 45 minutes.

“It was a very strong performance against a strong opposition,” Lookman told Leicester City TV.

“From us, the unit, togetherness, all the qualities were there today. I think we battled hard, especially in the first half, and I feel like we dominated a lot more.

“But in the second half, coming out, they put the pressure on us and obviously they got the penalty, but I think after that we showed resilience and we stayed together, and we won the game. That’s the most important thing.”

The 24-year-old also hailed academy graduate Dewsbury-Hal for his starring role against Patrick Vieira’s side.

“I knew he was going to pass the ball inside,” he continued.

“So, I just made a run and took it well. I think the one where Patson [Daka] passed it to me, and I could score there and make it 3-0 and then obviously we see the game out. It’s just those fine details.

“Dewsbury-Hall is an amazing player. His energy, his tenacity is what we need and he’s very valuable to the squad, to us, and also not just as a player, but as a person as well. He’s a cool guy and I get along with him very well.”

Leicester City square up against Newcastle United on April 17. Prior to that encounter, they will face PSV in a Uefa Conference League fixture.