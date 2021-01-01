‘I’ve loved every single minute’ – Lookman bids farewell to Fulham ahead of RB Leipzig return

After completing his season-long loan at Craven Cottage, the Super Eagles prospect has confirmed his time with the Cottagers is up

Ademola Lookman has confirmed his departure from Fulham after “a challenging season” with the EFL Championship outfit in the Premier League.

Following his inability to get regular action at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the former England youth international was loaned to Scott Parker’s team.

There, he had steady playing time - featuring in 34 Premier League outings – with four goals to his credit.

Despite his contributions, the Cottagers were relegated to the English second tier having finished in the 18th position with 28 points from 38 encounters.

Unfortunately for the winger, his final appearance for Fulham came to a painful end, as his team suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

In a Twitter post shared on Monday evening, the Nigeria prospect reflected on his time in Parker’s squad, thanking all those at the club who helped him feel at home following his arrival from Germany.

It’s been a long and challenging season filled with highs and lows, and although of course it ended for us in disappointment with us going down, I’ve loved every single minute of my time at Fulham. Thank you❤️ pic.twitter.com/h8fHbYmMbg — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) May 24, 2021

“It’s been a long and challenging season filled with highs and lows, and although of course it ended for us in disappointment with us going down, I’ve loved every single minute of my time at Fulham. Thank you,” Lookman tweeted.

While at Fulham, Lookman revealed that he was enjoying his time at the London club where he was continuing his progress.

"I'm enjoying my football here, that's the most important thing," he told the club website.

"For me, it's all about improving every single day I can learn as much as I can off the gaffer and the coaching staff.

"We need to be at the top of our game also but we'll definitely be going there to get the three points like in any game that we are going to play this season.”

The 23-year-old is expected to team up with Julian Nagelsmann's side in the coming days.

Nonetheless, it is uncertain if he would be given the chance to prove his worth at the Red Bull Arena.

In the just-concluded season, Leipzig finished in second place after amassing 65 points from 34 outings.

Alongside champions Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, the Red Bulls will be featuring in the Champions League next term.