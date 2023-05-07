Look out Liverpool! Man City will join race for Ryan Gravenberch if Jude Bellingham joins Real Madrid

Manchester City could join Liverpool in the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the summer if Jude Bellingham opts to join Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City are currently competing with Real Madrid to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham next season, but according to the latest reports, the English international is likely to choose Los Blancos as his next destination. If the Citizens miss out on signing the star midfielder, they could shift their focus on Liverpool target and Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to The Mirror.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch international midfielder, who joined Bayern Munich last summer, is reportedly unhappy at the German giants due to limited game time and could consider making a move away from the club next season. The Reds are the frontrunners for his signature at the moment, and are exploring a possible £25m ($31m) move for the player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Like Liverpool, the Citizens are also in search of a quality midfield option. With Bellingham closing in on joining Real Madrid and with Ilkay Gundogan set to leave the club next season after his contract expires, the club could go all out for Gravenberch.

WHAT NEXT FOR RYAN GRAVENBERCH? The midfielder featured in Bayern Munich's starting lineup against Werder Bremen on Saturday is set to be included in the matchday squad on May 13 when they take on Schalke in Bundesliga.