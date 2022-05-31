'Look at Thiago Silva and Dani Alves!' - Forgotten Brazil man Pato has not given up on World Cup dream

The 32-year-old striker believes he can get back into contention for a spot in the national team nine years after his last appearance

Orlando City striker Alexandre Pato hopes to make it into the Brazil squad for the World Cup this year.

The 32-year-old has not featured for his national team since a friendly against Zambia in October 2013.

He has had a good start to life in the United States since joining Orlando in February last year, making 15 MLS appearances for the club in all competitions and tallying five goal involvements.

What has Pato said about the World Cup?

The former AC Milan star has less than six months to convince coach Tite to call him up for the competition in Qatar this year and he believes he can follow the example set by Thiago Silva and Dani Alves to make the squad.

He said in The Players' Tribune: "I still believe I can go to the World Cup. Look at guys like Thiago Silva and Dani Alves; they’re still playing well at 37 and 39.

"But these things happen on God’s time. I live only for today. The rest is up to Him."

Pato regrets joining Chelsea

Pato has endured difficult times in his career as injuries plagued the end of his spell at AC Milan.

After returning to his homeland, he made a temporary move to Chelsea and expected to join on a permanent basis, but the Blues decided against keeping him as he made just two appearances for the club.

The decision to go to Chelsea is one he regrets, as he added: "You know why I played so much better at Sao Paulo? They looked after me properly. There I just had to play. But when Chelsea called me, I was still dreaming of Europe.

"Unfortunately, I paid the price again for being overprotected.

"I still didn’t get it. I thought that Chelsea would loan me for six months and then I’d sign for three years. I didn’t realise that they could say no after the loan. Had I known? I would have gone elsewhere.

"It was a pity, because I was training really well, and the coach only played me twice. I never understood why."

