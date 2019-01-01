Longstaff keeping his ‘head down’ amid flattering Man Utd transfer talk

The highly-rated Newcastle midfielder is among those to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but he is trying to avoid the rumours for now

Sean Longstaff admits to being “flattered” by reports linking him with , but the Newcastle midfielder is looking to keep his “head down” for now.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has come a long way in a short space of time.

Back-to-back campaigns between 2016 and 2018 were spent taking in loan spells away from St James’ Park, with the latter seeing him turn out in League One for Blackpool.

A breakthrough was made on Tyneside, though, last season, with 13 first-team appearances taken in across all competitions.

Longstaff offered enough to suggest that he is now a target for another United, but the youngster is reading little into the speculation for now.

He told The Chronicle: "I just keep my head down.

"I am just trying to get fit - that's all I can focus on. I am still a player.

"I want to get back on the pitch as soon as I can. That is what I am looking forward to doing.

"I make more and more progress every day, that's all I look forward to. I can't wait to get on the pitch and impress the new boss."

Longstaff admits that he has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence, with a season-long loan to Portsmouth all set to be sealed 12 months ago before Rafa Benitez moved to block the switch.

"If somebody had said to be me a year ago I would be in this position, I would probably have laughed at them," added the Newcastle native.

"This time last year I was deciding whether to go to League One on loan. A year on, you are seeing your name linked with one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"For me, it is all a positive really. It gives you even more confidence. When I was in for a short amount of time people took notice of me. It is flattering but my job is at Newcastle.

"The new boss is coming in and it's a clean slate for everybody - including me.

"I just get my head down and work on the pitch. Like anybody knows you are no use to anybody if you aren't fit."