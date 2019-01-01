Lloris stretchered off in agony after suffering serious injury in gifting Brighton the lead

Hugo Lloris had to be stretched off in considerable pain as he suffered what appeared a serious injury to his left arm after gifting the lead in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Frenchman dropped what appeared a routine catch from a cross from the left, allowing Neal Maupay to nod into the empty net from right underneath the crossbar.

Lloris then fell to the ground and was clearly in significant discomfort, with the Spurs goalkeeper receiving oxygen and eventually being stretchered off, to be replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

BT Sport reported that Lloris was screaming as he left the field on a stretcher and that he has been rushed straight to hospital for further treatment.

It remains unclear exactly what injury the international suffered, although it would appear he has suffered major damage to his arm after he fell following the dropped catch.

The incident and subsequent goal happened inside the first three minutes of the first half and was the fastest Brighton have found the net in their Premier League history.

Given the obvious severity of the injury, goalkeeper David De Gea immediately tweeted a message of support for the Spurs captain as he posted a praying emoji.

