Livingston’s Ambrose has no regrets about leaving Hibernian

The Nigerian dumped the Hibs for Derby County, where he did not play a single match under Frank Lampard at Pride Park Stadium

Newly-signed defender Efe Ambrose has not regretted his move to from .

After two seasons at Easter Road, the international dumped the Hibs on a mutual agreement to team up with the Championship side.

At Pride Park Stadium, he did not play a single match under Frank Lampard before he was shown the way out and was thrown in the football wilderness.

Having joined the Lions on an 18-month-contract, Ambrose recounted his time at Derby while focusing on the positives.

Article continues below

More teams

“I have missed playing football but do I regret the move to Derby? No, you cannot regret things in football or life,” he was quoted by the Scotsman.

“The most important thing was what I learned from Derby. I didn’t have the chance to play but I did not regret it. It was an experience for me and they really helped me and developed me.

“I took a lot from my time there: the training, the intensity and quality of the players and seeing the work of a great coach in Frank Lampard.

“I can say I worked with the manager! He is a good guy, I great personality and my hero. I have always supported Chelsea when he was there so it was very special to work with him.”

The 51-cap Nigeria international also disclosed that ex-Hibernian teammate Marvin Bartley influenced his move to Gary Holt’s side.

“Marv’s word means a lot,” he continued. “If Marv is enjoying being a club, then there is something special.

“I know the reputation of this club: tough, hard to beat. The team is strong, they fight together and the spirit in the club is good.”

Ambrose could make his bow when Livingston take on Hibernian on Saturday.