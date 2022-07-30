Livingston vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

One of the competition's red-hot favourites gets their campaign underway on the road - here's everything you need to know

Rangers will face Livingston on Saturday in their opening match of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season in West Lothian. The 2020-21 champions are out to reclaim their top-tier crown after they were dethroned by rivals Celtic last term, and will eye the best possible start at Almondvale Stadium this weekend.

The visitors came out on top when these sides last met in January, and it has indeed been some time since the hosts last tasted victory against them, with their most recent win coming in September 2018.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Livingston vs Rangers Date July 30, 2022 Times 7:00am ET, 4:00am PT

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Scottish Premiership matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBSSN fubo TV

Team news and rosters

Position Livingston roster Goalkeepers George, Konovalov, Stryjek Defenders Devlin, Parkes, Fitzwater, Obileye, Brandon, Boyes, Kelly, Cancar Midfielders Longridge, Bahamboula, Pittman, Montaño, Mullin, Holt, Bitsindou, Shinnie, Penrice, Oméonga, Clark Forwards Anderson, Gonçalves, Nouble, Hamilton, Kabia

A tough 2021-22 campaign compounded by three losses in their final four games of the primary phase saw Livingston miss out on the top six, in a subsequently bitter pill to swallow - their final points tally would have been enough for a fourth-place finish and European football in another world.

But David Martindale will hope to use the pain of last year's near-miss to build on an eventual seventh-place spot and crack the upper half of the table for good this term - and they can throw down an immediate marker against one of the favourites.

Predicted Livingston starting XI: Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Montano; Shinnie, Kelly, Pittman; Nouble, Bahamboula, Anderson.

Position Rangers roster Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Wright Defenders Tavernier, Yilmaz, Helander, Goldson, Simpson, Souttar, Katić, Żukowski, Davies, Barišić, King, Devine Midfielders Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Kent, Kamara, Sands, Ofoborh, Kelly, Arfield, Middleton, McCann, Lowry Forwards Čolak, Lawrence, Matondo, Morelos, Wright, Roofe, Sakala, McCausland, Tillman

2021-22 could have been a disaster for Rangers once Steven Gerrard flew from the coop for Aston Villa, so it is to their credit that under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, they rallied with a barnstorming run to the Europa League final, before turning that heartbreak against Frankfurt into silverware in the Scottish Cup.

The Dutchman has now had a full pre-season to leave his mark on proceedings and will hope to wrestle back dominant in the Premiership from crosstown rivals Celtic, who surely possess Old Firm bragging rights after yet another league triumph last term to dethrone them.

Predicted Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, Goldson, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara; Matondo, Lawrence, Kent; Colak.

Last five results

Livingston results Rangers results Livingston 2-0 Kelty Hearts (Jul 23) Rangers 3-2 Queen's Park (Jul 24) Cove Rangers 1-2 Livingston (Jul 16) Rangers 1-2 Tottenham (Jul 23) Livingston 1-2 Inverness CT (Jul 12) Rangers 3-1 West Ham (Jul 19) Albion Rovers 2-3 Livingston (Jul 9) Blackpool 1-2 Rangers (Jul 16) Livingston 6-0 Linlithgow Rose (Jul 5) Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle (Jul 2)

