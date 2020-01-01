Liverpool’s Salah desperate to play for Egypt at Afcon and Olympics in 2021 – Mido

The Egypt legend has warned the Reds to prepare for life without their talisman next year as the North African nation prepare for two tournaments

have no right to say no if Mohamed Salah wants to join for the 2021 and the Olympic Games next summer, Mido has disclosed.

The 2021 Afcon in has been scheduled to take place between January and February which would rule the forward out of Premier League action for two months next season, should qualify from Group G.

The Pharaohs are placed third in their qualifying group with two points after two games, and they sit behind leaders Comoros and second-placed .

Egypt are also expected to participate at the Olympic Games after winning the U23 Afcon on home soil last year, but the tournament has been postponed till next summer due to the coronavirus.

Egypt U-23 coach Shawky Gharib has disclosed plans to invite Salah for the tournament which could see him miss the early part of the 2021-22 season as well.

Mido, who scored 20 goals in 51 international appearances for Egypt, insists Salah is desperate to play in the two competitions next year and Liverpool can't stop him.

“Salah must go with Egypt to Afcon — and Liverpool don’t have the right to say no," he told the Sun.

“These are Fifa rules and they can’t prevent Salah from joining the national team for any reason. If Salah doesn’t want to go, then this is the only reason for not seeing him.

“All African players had this problem when we were in . So I was happy when the 2019 Afcon was played in the summer.

“This kept the African stars away from any problem with their clubs but the Confederation of African Football decided to go back to the old schedule.

“Salah is very important, of course, to our senior national team and to the Olympic team. A player with his experience and leadership... he can make the difference.

“He will be one of the most important players in the tournament, not only for Egypt. We now know the Olympics will be held in the summer of 2021.

“So hopefully things will go normally and the season will be finished by then, and he will have the chance to play with the Olympic team.”

The former Hotspur and forward believes the abrupt halt to the 2019-20 Premier League season due to the coronavirus pandemic would be a disappointment for Salah.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals in 26 league matches for Liverpool who sit at the top of the league table with a 25-point lead.

“Of course, Salah would be disappointed, like everyone else at Liverpool, if the season gets called off," he continued.

“But they will get over it. Even if the season is called null and void, they will be the favourites again next season. Life doesn’t stop.

“We all hope things get better in England and the Premier League and the FA will be able to continue the season — even in the summer.

“Finishing the season should be the target of everyone. But if things stay as they are, I think the season should be called null and void.

“I know it sounds unfair — and it is for Liverpool and their fans as they were very close to winning the title.

“But it’d be ridiculous to talk about football and about the importance of winning anything if things stay as they are — or get worse.”