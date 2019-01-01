‘Liverpool’s players were arguing with each other’ – McGinn admits Villa thought they had ‘got’ Reds

The Scottish midfielder saw his side push the Premier League leaders close on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp's men finding a way to get the job done

players “were arguing” among themselves at , says John McGinn, but the Reds still found a way to collect a dramatic 2-1 win and cement a standing at the top of the Premier League.

It appeared at one stage as though the wheels would come off for the Reds during a trip to Villa Park.

With 87 minutes on the clock, Jurgen Klopp’s side found themselves trailing and threatening to open the title race door a little further for defending champions and the rest of the chasing pack.

Article continues below

Andy Robertson was, however, to restore parity before Sadio Mane glanced home a stunning stoppage-time winner.

Those battling qualities came as no surprise to Klopp and those with close ties to the ‘mentality monsters’, but McGinn admits Villa thought they had Liverpool’s number for long periods.

“A lot of their players were arguing and you could tell they were uncomfortable in the first half," the international midfielder told reporters.

“When teams start arguing with each other you normally know you’ve got them but at the same time you have to respect they are such a good team, they just regroup, get together and go again.

“Unfortunately for us they did that.”

While Villa matched Liverpool for long periods at Villa Park, McGinn concedes that the “relentless” will of the Reds to take maximum points left a side battling at the opposite end of the English top-flight with nothing to show for their efforts.

He added: "You’re playing against the champions of Europe and they could be the champions of this year.

"They don’t give up, they keep going and they probably tired us out too much right at the end.

“Chances were coming and we were just trying to keep them at bay but the ball just keeps coming back at you.

“It was two sloppy goals from our point of view but teams like Liverpool do that to you.

“They are relentless. It was the same with Man City last week, they just drain you mentally. You try your best to press them but they are top teams and full credit to them.

“I was speaking to a couple of the Liverpool lads and they said how impressed they were at the way we played them – carry that on and I’m sure we’ll be fine."