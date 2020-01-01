Liverpool’s 22-game Anfield run sees more history made by Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders

The Reds overcame Bournemouth on home soil in their latest outing, with a remarkable run of successive wins extended in the process

have added another entry to the history books in 2019-20, with a 22nd consecutive Premier League victory on home soil seeing the Reds set a new high in the English top-flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fell behind against the Cherries, with Callum Wilson’s early opener suggesting that another tough afternoon could be on the cards for the Reds.

Having suffered three defeats in their last four outings across all competitions, a side that has sent records tumbling over the course of a memorable campaign have found themselves facing a few questions.

A positive answer was offered in a home date with Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah restored parity for Liverpool on Saturday inside 25 minutes, with the Egyptian forward marking his 100th English top-flight outing for the club in style.

His fellow frontman, Sadio Mane, then got in on the act eight minutes later to turn a keenly-contested tie on its head.

Klopp’s men survived a few scares from that point, but held on to collect a 27th success from 29 Premier League games this season.

They have prevailed in all of their outings on Merseyside, with their five dropped points all coming on the road.

In total, the Reds have now won 22 successive games at Anfield and are unbeaten in 55.

Not since the days when the legendary Bill Shankley was calling the shots has one side been so dominant in their own backyard.

22 - Liverpool have now won their last 22 Premier League home games, the longest such winning run in English top-flight history. Catch. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/PJ4Mb6y1YW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

Liverpool’s stunning sequence of results at Anfield has seen them take 45 wins and 10 draws from their last 55 outings.

Only one team in Premier League history has taken in a longer run without coming unstuck.

That side is , who saw Stamford Bridge become a fortress during Jose Mourinho’s first spell at the helm.

Between 2004 and 2008, the Blues safely navigated 86 games in west London before finally tasting defeat.

Liverpool have some way to go before hitting that mark, but they have become an immovable object on Merseyside.

One hand is firmly placed on the Premier League title this season, with the Reds looking to bring a 30-year wait for top-flight glory to a close.

They will be back in front of their own supporters on Wednesday, but attention will switch to matters in that contest as Klopp’s men seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of a last-16 encounter with .