Liverpool without Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones after positive Covid tests

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for Thursday's Premier League clash with Newcastle after the trio returned suspected positive tests for coronavirus.

The trio are all isolating while awaiting the results of PCR tests taken on Thursday, but were not considered for selection against the Magpies.

The rest of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad, and staff, returned negative tests. Liverpool did not apply to have the Newcastle game postponed as they do not believe at this stage that there is an “outbreak” within the first-team environment.

Who is playing instead?

Van Dijk’s place will be taken by Ibrahima Konate, the summer signing from RB Leipzig. The Frenchman will partner Joel Matip in the heart of the Reds’ defence.

Fabinho’s absence opens up a spot alongside Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson in midfield, while Jones will be left frustrated having only just returned to training after six weeks out with an eye injury.

Roberto Firmino, at least, returns to the squad following a hamstring injury, with the Brazilian named among the substitutes.

What games do Liverpool have coming up?

The Reds have a busy schedule over the festive period. They are due to travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, before hosting Leicester in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

On Boxing Day they take on Leeds at Anfield, before visits to Leicester (December 28) and Chelsea (January 2).

It is highly likely that more positive tests will be returned in the coming days, with the Premier League braced for further postponements after a string of call-offs recently.

