Liverpool without Keita for Bayern, Alexander-Arnold available

A minor injury is described as the reason for the Guinea international missing the game but James Milner and Dejan Lovren have travelled

Naby Keita will miss 's last-16 second leg against on Wednesday after being left behind for the trip to Bavaria.

A 21-man Reds squad has flown to on the eve of the game but they have opted to leave the Guinea international behind due to a "minor injury'".

Ex- midfielder Keita missed training on Tuesday after playing the last 13 minutes of the 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold does make the trip, however, despite being substituted late on at Anfield with a back problem, while Virgil van Dijk returns after being suspended for the first leg.

James Milner and Dejan Lovren have also travelled but will be monitored closely ahead of the game.

Former international Milner missed the win over with a muscle problem, while Lovren has only made two appearances in 2019 due to injury.

Joe Gomez is the only other first-team star missing from the squad as he continues to recover from a broken leg.

Jurgen Klopp does not expect the youngster to return until the end of the month, after the international break.

A win or score draw will be enough for Liverpool to progress to the quarter-finals at the Allianz Arena.

The goalless first leg was a cagey affair for long periods, with neither side carving out a clear-cut opening.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac has been boosted by the return to fitness of David Alaba and Kingsley Coman, both of whom are in contention to play.

The Croatian is expecting a far more open contest than the first leg and feels his side will have to improve in the final third.

"We know they are strong in defence. With Virgil van Dijk coming back, Liverpool will be even stronger in defence - but we can score goals. We have shown that in the ," he said.

"Tomorrow there won't be a 0-0. We want to win it and that is how we will approach the game. You cannot rely twice on a goalless draw to advance.

"What we need to improve is our efficiency up front. I am confident that tomorrow, at home, with the support of our fans, we will be even more efficient in attack and create more opportunities."