Liverpool vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off to be crowned kings of Europe this weekend when the pair meet in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.
Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on fuboTV (try for free)
It's Jurgen Klopp's Reds against the Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti, as the two titans go head-to-head in a rematch of the 2018 contest famously won by the side from Spain - but who will be smiling come the final whistle this time around?
Editors' Picks
- How Benfica became Tottenham to help Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League
- Arsenal's Europa League letdown is no blessing in disguise
- Salah's revenge mission: Why Liverpool star still feels he has a 'score to settle' in Real Madrid rematch
- Alexander-Arnold vs Vinicius: The tactical battle that will define the Champions League final
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Liverpool vs Real Madrid
|Date
|May 28, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|CBS
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Liverpool roster
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo
|Defenders
|Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah
|Midfielders
|Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley
Forwards
|Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon
The dream of a legendary quadruple died on the last day of the Premier League season when Manchester City pipped them to the post - but for Liverpool, they can still complete a remarkable treble to crown themselves the kings of Europe.
Jurgen KIopp has studiously avoided talk of revenge for 2018's loss to Madrid - Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, has not. Will the Egypt international lead his side to glory as he did in 2019?
Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.
|Position
|Real Madrid roster
|Goalkeepers
|Courtois, Lunin, Lopez, Fuidias, Pineiro
|Defenders
|Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Gutierrez, Zamora, Santos
|Midfielders
|Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga, Blanco, Peter
|Forwards
|Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano, Latasa
With victory in La Liga this term, Carlo Ancelotti has now won top-flight titles in Europe's big five leagues, further enshrining his reputation as one of the game's greats.
He was not at the helm when Madrid won four years ago - but he was in 2005 when Milan famously lost to Liverpool. Can he too nab some long-awaited payback?
Predicted Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Last five results
|Liverpool results
|Real Madrid results
|Liverpool 3-1 Wolves (May 22)
|Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis (May 20)
|Southampton 1-3 Liverpool (May 17)
|Cadiz 1-1 Real Madrid (May 15)
|Chelsea 0 (5)-(6) 0 Liverpool (May 14)
|Real Madrid 6-0 Levante (May 12)
|Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (May 10)
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (May 8)
|Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham (May 7)
|Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (May 4)
Last five results
|Date
|Results
|4/14/2021
|Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid
|4/6/2021
|Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
|5/26/2018
|Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
|11/4/2014
|Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
|10/22/2014
|Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid