Liverpool vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's Jurgen Klopp's Reds against Carlo Ancelotti's Blancos, as the two titans go head-to-head in a rematch of the 2018 final

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off to be crowned kings of Europe this weekend when the pair meet in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

It's Jurgen Klopp's Reds against the Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti, as the two titans go head-to-head in a rematch of the 2018 contest famously won by the side from Spain - but who will be smiling come the final whistle this time around?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel: CBS
Online stream: fubo TV

Team news and rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

The dream of a legendary quadruple died on the last day of the Premier League season when Manchester City pipped them to the post - but for Liverpool, they can still complete a remarkable treble to crown themselves the kings of Europe.

Jurgen KIopp has studiously avoided talk of revenge for 2018's loss to Madrid - Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, has not. Will the Egypt international lead his side to glory as he did in 2019?

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Position Real Madrid roster Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez, Fuidias, Pineiro Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Gutierrez, Zamora, Santos Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga, Blanco, Peter Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano, Latasa

With victory in La Liga this term, Carlo Ancelotti has now won top-flight titles in Europe's big five leagues, further enshrining his reputation as one of the game's greats.

He was not at the helm when Madrid won four years ago - but he was in 2005 when Milan famously lost to Liverpool. Can he too nab some long-awaited payback?

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Last five results

Liverpool results Real Madrid results Liverpool 3-1 Wolves (May 22) Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis (May 20) Southampton 1-3 Liverpool (May 17) Cadiz 1-1 Real Madrid (May 15) Chelsea 0 (5)-(6) 0 Liverpool (May 14) Real Madrid 6-0 Levante (May 12) Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (May 10) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (May 8) Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham (May 7) Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (May 4)

