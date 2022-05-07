Liverpool vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Liverpool know they cannot afford to slip up if they hope to keep their Premier League prospects alive when they welcome a top-four chasing Tottenham to Anfield on Saturday.

Fresh from reaching a third Champions League final in five seasons, the dream of a legendary quadruple remains alive for the Reds - but they will have to do it tough against a Spurs side chasing their own European glory of a kind.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

With a scare against Villarreal seen off thanks to a superb Luis Diaz performance, the Reds remain in the hunt for a clean sweep of honours - but it is only in the Premier League where destiny does not remain in their own hands.

A loss on home soil however - or even simply a draw - will likely spell the end of their bid, leaving them facing a must-win encounter against another 'Big Six' club.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Position Spurs roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer Defenders Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Welch Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Whitaker, Onyango Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Dobbin

With Arsenal ahead in the race for a top-four finish, Antonio Conte faces several hurdles to overhaul the Gunners in the battle to secure Champions League football next term.

It will be a huge ask too for his team to turn over the Reds in their own back yard, but the Italian will know that he has enough stars among his ranks to mount a credible threat.

Predicted Spurs starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Last five results

Liverpool results Spurs results Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (May 3) Spurs 3-1 Leicester (May 1) Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Apr 30) Brentford 0-0 Spurs (Apr 23) Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal (Apr 27) Spurs 0-1 Brentford (Apr 16) Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Apr 24) Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs (Apr 9) Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (Apr 19) Spurs 5-1 Newcastle (Apr 3)

Head-to-head