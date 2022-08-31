Liverpool vs Newcastle United: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Reds welcome the Magpies on the back of a record result - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this week as Liverpool welcome Newcastle United to face them at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's Reds have endured a slow start to the new top-flight season, but exploded off the mark last time out with a 9-0 demolition job on Bournemouth.

That has firmly put any doubters in their place and with a record win now under their belt, the Merseyside outfit will be hopeful of a second victory in as many games when they host the Magpies on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Liverpool vs Newcastle
Date: Aug 31, 2022
Times: 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrián, Kelleher Defenders Gomez, Van Dijk, Konaté, Matip, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Díaz, Núñez, Carvalho

With just the one victory before their last outing - in the curtain-raiser Community Shield triumph over Manchester City - there were warning signs that Liverpool might have not recovered from the double heartbreak of Premier League and Champions Legaue shortfall last term, coupled with the loss of Sadio Mane.

They put those suggestions to bed in ruthless fashion, running riot against Bournemouth to get Scott Parker the sack - but they will expect a tougher test, even at home, from Eddie Howe's side.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Position Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dúbravka, Pope, Darlow, Gillespie Defenders Trippier, Dummett, Botman, Schär, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Fernández, Manquillo, Watts, Burn Midfielders Joelinton, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Almirón, M. Longstaff, Willock, Anderson, S. Longstaff, Guimarães Forwards Wilson, Isak, Wood, Muñoz

If there was ever a week to encapsulate the anticiapted ups and downs of Newcastle, even in their brave new era, it will have been the last one - a barnstorming 3-3 draw with Manchester City, followed by a narrow cup win over Tranmere and a frustrated 1-1 draw with Wolves.

But could the Magpies sweep back to winning ways in the belly of the beast on Merseyside? They will back themselves with the talent they have assembled for this campaign.

Predicted Newcastle. starting XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Fraser.

Last five results

Liverpool results Newcastle results Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth (Aug 27) Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (Aug 28) Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Aug 22) Tranmere 1-2 Newcastle (Aug 24) Liverpool 1-1 Palace (Aug 15) Newcastle 3-3 Man City (Aug 21) Fulham 2-2 Liverpool (Aug 6) Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (Aug 13) Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg (Jul 31) Newcastle 2-0 Forest (Aug 6)

Head-to-head