Liverpool vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Liverpool will aim to stay on the heels of Manchester City in a superb title race when they welcome old rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Tuesday in the Premier League.

The Reds know any further slip-ups may prove a serious blow to their chances in a hotly-contested race near the summit - and that even an off-colour Red Devils side are still a threat.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

The Reds might have discovered a new starting XI with their dominance against Manchester City in the first half of their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

For now though, Jurgen Klopp will have to balance a hectic run-in with player welfare, and against an out-of-sorts United, is likely to rotate and rest a few key options.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga

The Red Devils' hopes of Champions League football next season remain in the balance, but Ralf Rangnick's side may have other matters in mind when they make the trip.

The tragedy suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo and his family is likely to impact United both on a selection level and on a mental one too.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Last five results

Liverpool results Man Utd results Man City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16) Man Utd 3-2 Norwich (Apr 2) Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (Apr 13) Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Apr 9) Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10) Man Utd 1-1 Leicester (Apr 2) Benfica 1-3 Liverpool (Apr 5) Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15) Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Mar 20) Man Utd 3-2 Spurs (Mar 12)

