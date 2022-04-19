Liverpool vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Liverpool will aim to stay on the heels of Manchester City in a superb title race when they welcome old rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Tuesday in the Premier League.
The Reds know any further slip-ups may prove a serious blow to their chances in a hotly-contested race near the summit - and that even an off-colour Red Devils side are still a threat.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Liverpool vs Manchester United
|Date
|April 19, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|USA Network (4K)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Liverpool roster
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo
|Defenders
|Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah
|Midfielders
|Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley
Forwards
|Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon
The Reds might have discovered a new starting XI with their dominance against Manchester City in the first half of their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.
For now though, Jurgen Klopp will have to balance a hectic run-in with player welfare, and against an out-of-sorts United, is likely to rotate and rest a few key options.
Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
|Position
|Man Utd roster
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson
|Defenders
|Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga
The Red Devils' hopes of Champions League football next season remain in the balance, but Ralf Rangnick's side may have other matters in mind when they make the trip.
The tragedy suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo and his family is likely to impact United both on a selection level and on a mental one too.
Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.
Last five results
|Liverpool results
|Man Utd results
|Man City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16)
|Man Utd 3-2 Norwich (Apr 2)
|Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (Apr 13)
|Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Apr 9)
|Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10)
|Man Utd 1-1 Leicester (Apr 2)
|Benfica 1-3 Liverpool (Apr 5)
|Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15)
|Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool (Mar 20)
|Man Utd 3-2 Spurs (Mar 12)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/24/2021
|Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool
|5/13/2021
|Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool
|1/24/2021
|Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool
|1/17/2021
|Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
|1/19/2020
|Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd