Liverpool vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Liverpool will be out to continue their rich vein of form when they welcome Leicester City for a major Premier League clash at Anfield this week.

The Reds remain the main threat to Manchester City's dominance, despite a healthy gap, and Jurgen Klopp knows the wins must come to keep them in the hunt.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Jota, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

Jurgen Klopp's strength in depth has been readily apparent across a January where two of his prime forwards have been at the Africa Cup of Nations - and, with Mohamed Salah back in the fold, his options have increased once more.

Could there be a place for new boy Luis Diaz after his debut in the FA Cup over the weekend? There may well be - alongside more minutes for the returning Harvey Elliott.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Firmino, Diaz

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Nelson Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Brunt Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman

The humiliation of a 4-1 defeat to lower-league Nottingham Forest is the latest wake-up call for Brendan Rodgers and the Foxes, who look to have been off the boil ever since they lost on penalties in the Carabao Cup to the Reds.

A subsequent 1-0 win late last year is their most impressive result since - but after such a poor showing to end their FA Cup defence last time out, the changes could well be rung for the visitors.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Daka; Iheanacho.

Last five results

Liverpool results Leicester results Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff (Feb 6) Nottingham Forest 4-1 Leicester (Feb 6) Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool (Jan 23) Leicester City 1-1 Brighton (Jan 23) Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Jan 20) Leicester 2-3 Tottenham (Jan 19) Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (Jan 16) Leicester 4-1 Watford (Jan 8) Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (Jan 13) Leicester 1-0 Liverpool (Dec 28)

Head-to-head