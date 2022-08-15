Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Reds play host to the Eagles in their first home game of the new campaign - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season concludes its second weekend with a Monday night clash as Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to face them at Anfield. The Reds backed up their Community Shield victory with a surprise 2-2 draw against Fulham to bring the curtain up on the new league campaign last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds therefore will be looking to correct matters in their first home game of the new term, against Patrick Vieira's Eagles - but the hosts will know their foe will be stung by defeat to Arsenal at Selhurst Park last time out.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Date Aug 15, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrián, Kelleher Defenders Gomez, Van Dijk, Konaté, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Díaz, Núñez, Carvalho

In their Community Shield victory over Manchester City, Liverpool looked to throw down a gauntlet to their de-facto rivals, taking advantage of a quiet Erling Haaland debut to deliver a little bit of stardust of their own at the King Power Stadium.

In their draw with Fulham though, some of the Reds' regular frailties became readily apparent once more - and with a host of likely title rivals all securing bright starts elsewhere, they'll hope to get that first win of the new league season in more convincing fashion against Palace.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Crystal Palace roster Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Johnstone Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Ferguson Midfielders Milivojević, Olise, Eze, Schlupp, McArthur, Hughes, Ebiowei, Doucouré, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi Forwards Ayew, Zaha, Mateta, Édouard, Plange

Defeat to Arsenal in their opening game of the new campaign will have stung for Palace, particularly boss Patrick Vieira as he failed to get the better of his old side - but the former Gunners man will still hope he has all the pieces at hand to deliver some big results this season.

The return of loanee Conor Gallagher back to parent club Chelsea is a blow they will still need to accommodate in the middle of the park, but given their knack for big upsets last year - remember their showing against City? - they'll favour their chances of spoiling the homecoming vibe at Anfield.

Predicted Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Last five results

Liverpool results Crystal Palace results Fulham 2-2 Liverpool (Aug 6) Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal (Aug 5) Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg (Jul 31) Crystal Palace 4-2 Montpellier (Jul 30) Liverpool 3-1 Man City (Jul 30) QPR 0-3 Crystal Palace (Jul 23) Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool (Jul 27) Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds (Jul 22) RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool (Jul 21) Gillingham 2-3 Crystal Palace (Jul 19)

Head-to-head