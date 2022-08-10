Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Predictions | EPL Matchweek 2 Odds & Best Bets | Premier League Picks

The Reds slipped up against Fulham in their opening game of the season and will attempt to bounce back with a home win this weekend

Matchweek 1 of the Premier League has come and gone, with Liverpool opening their season with a disappointing 2-2 road draw at Fulham.

New striker Darwin Núñez looked terrific in his EPL debut, coming on for Roberto Firmino in the 51st minute and scoring a goal while also assisting on Mohamed Salah’s equalizer in the 80th. Liverpool had several chances to take the lead, while Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović scored one of his two goals on a penalty.

The Reds will look to bounce back at home against Crystal Palace, who dropped their home opener 2-0 against Arsenal. They played valiantly, leading with 56 percent possession and matching the Gunners in shots with 10 apiece. However, Patrick Vieira’s side could be in for a tough time at Anfield.

Will Liverpool cruise to an easy win in their first home game? Or will Crystal Palace spoil the party?

Let’s take a look at current betting odds to find some best bets and predictions for this Aug. 15 match.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Odds

3-Way Handicap: Liverpool (-476) | Crystal Palace (+1350) | Draw (+575)

Draw No Bet: Liverpool (-2500) / Crystal Palace (+1000)

Over/Under Goals: Over 3.5 (+125) / Under 3.5 (-175)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace odds are current as of Monday, Aug. 8, from BetMGM Sportsbook.

As expected, Liverpool comes into this match as a massive favorite. The Under is heavily juiced since 3.5 is a high total, but Liverpool has the firepower to hit the Over.

The high prices make it challenging to play Liverpool or the Under on a straight bet, so we must get creative to find value in this match.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Liverpool will stack goals at Anfield

Liverpool is simply dominant at home, going 15-4-0 at Anfield last season. So expect them to generate an abundance of scoring chances while controlling possession throughout this upcoming match.

The Reds have scored at least three goals in eight of their last 14 matches at home. They have put up two or more in 11 of those games. Their attack looked formidable in the opener, with Salah and Núñez forming an imposing duo.

We likely see at least two goals from Liverpool here.

How much will Darwin Núñez play?

The 23-year-old Uruguayan displayed immediate chemistry with Salah in his debut. It will be interesting to see if manager Jürgen Klopp opts to start his new weapon over Firmino. Nonetheless, he will likely come on early enough in the match to make an impact.

Monitor the starting lineups as we get closer to game-time. If Núñez draws the start, we love him on an Anytime Goal prop. Even if he comes off the bench, it is likely he will find the back of the net in this favorable spot at home.

Look for the Salah-Núñez connection to keep rolling.

Crystal Palace will hang around

While Crystal Palace dropped their opener 2-0, they did control 56 percent of possession. Palace is not a squad utterly devoid of offensive flair when they take on the big clubs of the EPL. We could see them find the scoresheet in this one.

Patrick Vieira has turned the side into a more forward-thinking club, playing at a faster pace with more short passes. They are not content with parking the bus to try for a point – they are looking for goals.

I expect them to score in this match after failing to do so against Arsenal.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool should get back on track with three points at Anfield. While Crystal Palace is no pushover, it is hard to see them escaping with a draw here. It is the perfect bounce-back spot for one of the best teams in the EPL.

Expect a high-scoring affair with both teams finding the scoresheet.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Best Bets

➕ Liverpool: Over 2.5 Goals (-111) at BetMGM Sportsbook

WAGER: 1 Unit

We are confident that Liverpool will win the match, but we are not laying -476 odds. Even the -1.5 handicap is juiced up to -167, which is not worth it, especially against an underrated Crystal Palace team.

Instead, we will minimize our risk by going with the Over on Liverpool’s team total. The Reds scored two goals against Fulham and looked imposing on the attack in their opener.

Considering their success at home, we will take the short price on 3 or more goals.

➕ Both Teams to Score (+120) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

We already think that Liverpool will score multiple goals in this match, so all we need is a Crystal Palace goal. As mentioned above, this is a team that wants to push forward.

While they lost their opener against Arsenal, they did control 56 percent of the possession. Look out for winger Wilfried Zaha, who scored 14 goals last season and brings a ton of pace to the flank.

You have to like the value at +120 here.

➕ Darwin Núñez Anytime Goal (+120) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

Núñez fits right into this club, as he was exceptional in his debut against Fulham. There are likely to be goals in this match, and taking the Uruguayan striker to find the scoresheet correlates with our Liverpool team total and Both Teams To Score wagers.

The concern here is that Núñez came off the bench in the first match, but there is a chance that he will start this time, given his impressive performance. However, even if he doesn’t, you still have to like the value in this spot.

Bank on Núñez to score for the consecutive match here.