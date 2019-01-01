Liverpool vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After slipping against Everton to hand Manchester City the title race advantage, Jurgen Klopp's Reds will be hoping to recover their form on Sunday

face another crunch clash in their race for glory when they host an out-of-sorts at Anfield this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side surrendered the lead at the top of the table to after failing to get the better of rivals Everton in a Merseyside derby last time out.

With no European commitments this week, the Reds have had time to recalibrate their charge for the summit but are unable to regain first place due to City's 3-1 win over on Saturday.

Sean Dyche meanwhile looked to have rescued the Clarets from the immediate threat of a bottom three spot before two losses on the trot threw them back onto the cusp of a relegation battle and their manager knows that another win will go a long way to helping them pull clear.

Game Liverpool vs Burnley Date Sunday, March 10 Time 12:00pm GMT / 7:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on NBCSN and can be streamed through NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. It will be available to stream live online using the BT Sport Live app..

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1/BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Hoever Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Jones, Camacho, Christie-Davies, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

With a do-or-die clash on the horizon, Jurgen Klopp could opt to rest a few key faces ahead of their European trip.

However, given the need to pick up a win, he won't be slacking up front either, with Mo Salah likely to lead the line again.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Origi.

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Hart, Heaton, Pope, Lindegaard, Legzdins Defenders Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Taylor, Gibson, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Westwood, McNeil, Brady, Hendrick, Walters Forwards Wood, Crouch, Barnes, Vydra

Despite failing to get the better of last time out, Sean Dyche may very well keep faith with the same side for the trip to Anfield.

One potential change could see Peter Crouch handed a start up front in place of Ashley Barnes.

Possible Burnley starting XI: Heaton; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

& Match Odds

Liverpool are the odds-on favourites to take the three points and are priced at 1/6 with bet365. Burnley are available at 20/1 while a draw is 15/2.

Match Preview

With their lead of the Premier League relinquished to current champions and main rivals Manchester City, Liverpool find themselves in the unenviable position of the title race being currently out of their hands.

The Reds were unable to get the better of fellow Merseyside outfit Everton in their derby clash last weekend and saw their grasp on the summit slip away.

Now, with City having beaten Watford earlier this weekend, the psychological onus to remain within immediate touching distance falls to Jurgen Klopp’s side as they prepare to host Burnley.

Couple that with an imminent Champions League second leg tie with and the Anfield club face a crucial few weeks as they look to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

One figure who has drawn a blank in recent games is Mo Salah, with the talismanic forward having now gone four matches without finding the back of the net.

His manager, however, remains unworried about the barren streak and sees no reason to change tack.

“We have very often talks and everything and, of course, when you are a striker or offensive player and you have chances in a game, you want to score with them, that’s clear,” the German stated.

“But, as a manager, I’m more than used to that, that players don’t score all the time, so that’s how it is. He has an unbelievable record, that’s all. His goals brought us where we are - not only [his goals], but a big part of it.

“So no, we didn’t really speak about it or whatever because it’s completely normal. We have to create chances and as long as we do that… in a very difficult game against for different reasons, I would say we had four or five proper chances.”

Sean Dyche will be hoping that Salah does not resolve his issues imminently however, with the Clarets boss looking to pick up a first win in three when he takes his side to the west coast.

Having produced big wins against and to initially pull clear in a congested lower half of the table, defeats to Newcastle and Crystal Palace have thrust Burnley back towards the drop.

As such, they will be keen to spring an upset against the Reds and snatch a vital three points in their quest to remain in the top flight.