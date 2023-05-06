Liverpool vs Brentford: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Liverpool against Brentford in the Premier League in the US as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will face Brentford next in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's team is in excellent form at the moment, having put together five wins in a row and will be going all-out in their pursuit of the top four in the league.

Brentford will feel confident heading into the game, having beaten Chelsea and Nottingham Forest in their last two fixtures. They are ninth in the standings with 50 points from 34 matches and will want to climb further up the table before the season comes to an end.

Liverpool vs Brentford kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Brentford May 6, 2023 Kick-off: 12.30pm EDT Venue: Anfield

The Premier League game between Liverpool and Brentford is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 2023, at Anfield.

It will kick off at 12.30pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network, Universo, Telemundo Sling TV, fubo

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. Fans also have the option of tuning into USA Network, Universo, Telemundo and fubo.

Liverpool team news & squad

The latest news from the Liverpool camp is that midfielder Jordan Henderson is doubtful for the upcoming fixture. The Reds skipper played in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Fulham but will now have to be assessed before the game. Diogo Jota is also doubtful as the forward has missed training sessions and will have to undergo a late fitness test.

Thiago Alcantaro is also set to miss the next set of games due to an injury. He will join Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay in the treatment room at the club.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Alisson Defenders Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Konate Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott Forwards Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Brentford team news & squad

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed that Kristoffer Ajer is available for selection against Liverpool after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Pontus Jansson continue to remain sidelined due to injuries and are not expected to return this season.

Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha have also been ruled out for the game and it will be a while before the duo can make the squad.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

Position Players Goalkeepers Raya, Strakosha, Cox Defenders Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens, Ajer Midfielders Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard Forwards Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition January 2023 Brentford 3-1 Liverpool Premier League December 2022 Liverpool 3-0 Brentford Premier League September 2021 Brentford 3-3 Liverpool Premier League May 1947 Brentford 1-1 Liverpool Premier League October 1946 Liverpool 1-0 Brentford Premier League

