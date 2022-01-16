Liverpool vs Brentford: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Liverpool is looking to stay in touching distance with Manchester City at the top of the table when it hosts Brentford at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side has a game in hand on leaders Manchester City, but needs to pick up every point possible to stay in the title hunt.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Liverpool vs Brentford Date January 16, 2022 Times 9:00am ET, 6:00am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Williams Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones Forwards Firmino, Minamino, Jota

Liverpool could not score against 10-man Arsenal in mid-week and missed Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah up front, with the pair on international duty.

Naby Keita is also at the Africa Cup of Nations, while injuries to Thiago, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott mean Jurgen Klopp has a limited pool of players to choose from.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Minamino.

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Gunnarsson, Fernandez, Lossl Defenders Thompson, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Jeanvier, Sorensen, Roerslev, Radic Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Ghoddos, Fosu, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup Forwards Forss, Wissa, Valencia, Toney, Mbuemo

Brentford is not as badly hit by international call-ups, but will be without Frank Onyeka who is in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rico Henry could be available again, but Mathias Jorgensen, Josh DaSilva, David Raya and Charlie Goode all remain out.

Sergi Canos was injured against Southampton and is unlikely to feature.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Wissa, Toney.

Last five results

Liverpool results Brentford results Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (Jan 13) Southampton 4-1 Brentford (Jan 11) Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury (Jan 9) Port Vale 1-4 Brentford (Jan 8) Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (Jan 2) Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa (Jan 2) Leicester 1-0 Liverpool (Dec 28) Brentford 0-1 Man City (Dec 29) Liverpool 3-3 Leicester (Ded 22) Brighton 2-0 Brentford (Dec 26)

Head-to-head