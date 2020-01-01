'Liverpool trip at 13 was an extreme experience' - Former Dortmund winger Bruun Larsen on his Premier League trial and his first meeting with Klopp

The winger spent a week on trial with the Reds but opted to join Borussia Dortmund, where both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel impressed him

winger Jacob Bruun Larsen says he had an "extreme experience" when he had a trial at at the age of 13.

The 22-year-old was invited to train at several top European teams as a teenager, including Liverpool, and .

The international says he found his time with the Reds daunting initially and feels he made the right choice in signing for Dortmund.

"I was 13 years old and invited to each club twice. The first trip was to Liverpool. I was there for a week and also took part in a few test matches," he told Goal.

"It was an extreme experience for me at first. Everything felt very big, also later in Eindhoven and Dortmund. I got to know a small part of great European football there.

"In the end, I was free to choose where to go. My gut feeling said Dortmund. I hadn't played a test match there, but it was absolutely the right decision."

Bruun Larsen made the move to months before Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the 2014-15 campaign and the winger has pleasant memories of the coach.

"I got to know him during my trial because I was still watching the professionals," he added.

"Kloppo came over to us because he knew my advisor. He immediately made some funny comments that I didn't understand at the time.

"My first impression was that he is very friendly and a very respectful, empathic person - and that has been fully confirmed in the years that have followed."

Bruun Larsen made his competitive debut for Dortmund as part of the starting XI in a 4-1 win against Union Berlin in the DFB-Pokal in October 2016.

And the winger says he is indebted to then-coach Thomas Tuchel for what he taught him.

"I was 16 and only three months in Dortmund at the time, when Tuchel took a couple of young players and me to a friendly against St. Pauli. I was very surprised," he said.

"We were then also allowed to go to the training camp. So the idea was there early on that one day we would reach the top.

"The time under Tuchel was ultimately my first step towards the professional level. I owe him a lot, I learned a lot under him.

"I still remember exactly what he said to us before my debut in the cup against Union Berlin.

"He predicted exactly what ultimately happened. He recommended that we play over the two central playmakers because there will be a lot of space and we will then move forward quickly. The same thing happened at 1-0, in which I had a small part.

"I felt very well prepared by Tuchel and knew exactly what to do on the field. That was really fascinating."

The winger, who earned his first cap for Denmark last season, joined Hoffenheim in January and made 12 appearances for the club last season.