Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold picks favourite Premier League assist after reaching half-century milestone - and he didn’t even mean it!

Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked out his favourite Premier League assist after reaching a half-century, and he did not even mean the one in question.

Teed up over 50 top-flight goals

Useful source of end product

Now filling a hybrid role for Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool right-back has been a reliable source of end product since stepping up into the senior ranks at Anfield, with 53 efforts teed up for grateful team-mates in English top-flight competition. Many of those have been memorable, but one stands out above all others for Alexander-Arnold. The effort in question helped to earn Liverpool a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson inexplicably nodding home a dramatic 95th-minute corner from Alexander-Arnold against West Brom at The Hawthorns in May 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alexander-Arnold has told Premier League Productions when asked about his favourite assist: “My favourite would be Ali's. It is probably the easiest technically to do, because it's a corner, but the fact of the importance on it is crazy. I think it's so underrated and it goes under the radar as to how big that goal was for us.”

He added: “I could lie and say I aim for Ali, if that makes it sound better - but I didn't. It was a good ball, though, I can't lie. It was a special, special goal. I was speaking about this with my mates the other day and the only way this goal gets better is if it's for the title.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexander-Arnold has been pushed further up the pitch by Liverpool of late, with Jurgen Klopp seeking to make even better use of his creative qualities by using the 24-year-old in a hybrid defender-midfielder role. The Merseyside native said of his passing ability: “I see passing the ball as an art. So to be able to do it well, is something I'm proud of. At the time [of crossing], you don't see what player is there or who it is, it's more the colour of the shirts. It's crazy the number of things you can process in that split second and you can almost paint a picture as to where they're going to be. Being able to use both feet, that is probably the part I wish I worked on a lot more when I was younger. I think a player with both feet is almost unstoppable. I think I have a good left foot, so I'm able to use it when needs be.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Alexander-Arnold has taken in 44 appearances for Liverpool this season, taking him to 270 in total, and he has become a Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner with the Reds.