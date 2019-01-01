Liverpool top Premier League TV table, Alex Morgan plans female-focused media venture and PSG given green light

Liverpool top Premier League TV table

Liverpool were the most televised top-flight club during the 2018-19 Premier League season, according to a report by WherestheMatch.com.

Liverpool were featured in live UK Premier League broadcasts 29 times across pay-TV networks Sky Sports and BT Sport during the season, bringing in £33.5 million ($41.6 million) in direct income. That number was two games more than rivals and three more than eventual champions , with those two clubs bringing in £31.2 million ($38.8 million) and £30.1 million ($37.4 million) respectively.

Liverpool’s live match coverage amounted to 76 per cent of their Premier League matches being shown live on TV.

Further down the list, Hotspur saw 26 of their matches aired live, with and ’s games shown 25 times.

Newcastle were the most televised club outside of the top six teams despite only finishing 13th last season, with 19 of their matches broadcast live. may feel aggrieved as they only managed to get domestic broadcast coverage 15 times, and subsequently received less TV income, despite finishing seventh.

Alex Morgan plans female-focused media venture

Alex Morgan, co-captain of the FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning USWNT, is planning the launch of her own media company.

The venture will put female athletes front and centre of its content output, focusing on storytelling aimed specifically at young girls.

According to Bloomberg, the company does not currently have a name and Morgan is not planning to launch it in partnership with any major media brands at present. A launch date is yet to be formally announced.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Morgan said: “Men’s sports are always in the spotlight. We’ll be focusing on women in sport and sharing the stories that I think a lot of people want to hear, and girls need to be given access to.”

The project would represent Morgan’s latest off-field effort to champion women’s sport. The 30-year-old released a book series titled ‘The Kicks’ about a 12-year-old female soccer player which was later adapted into a television series by Amazon. She also played herself in the film ‘Alex & Me’, where she helps a schoolgirl to play for a local soccer team.

Morgan has also campaigned for the USWNT to be afforded the same pay and working conditions as their male counterparts. A recent financial report seen by the Wall Street Journal showed the USWNT generated more revenue than the men's team between 2016 and 2018.

The USWNT are currently embroiled in a legal battle with their own governing body, US Soccer, over the issue, with mediation proceedings set to get underway to resolve the dispute.

“We’ve been able to see that we can use our platform to speak up about important issues,” Morgan told Bloomberg. “We’re authentic to who we are and what we stand for, and we’re becoming more brave and comfortable in our own skin.”

PSG given green light on new training centre PSG have been granted environmental and building permits to develop a new training centre that could set the club back a reported €250 million ($223m/ $279.5m ).

The development, which is earmarked for the Poissy commune on the outskirts of Paris, was first scheduled for completion in 2021, was subject to environmental approvals requested in January 2018.

PSG were eventually given the green light after a public enquiry was held between February 18 and March 29 this year. The club aim to open the facility in the summer of 2022.

The centre, which will span 17 hectares and has been dubbed PSG’s very own ‘sports city’, will include 17 pitches – one of which will be covered – to be used by the club’s senior and academy sides.

Located within a half-hour journey of Parc des Princes, the training centre will also house venues for martial arts and handball, in addition to a 3,000-seater stadium that will play host to PSG’s women’s team.

Parisian architects Wilmotte & Associés have been put in charge of the project, which will be the first multi-sports venue wholly owned by PSG.

A PSG statement read: ‘As soon as the site was chosen, the club began working with the local authorities, namely Poissy town council, the Grand Paris Seine and Oise urban community, and the Yvelines Departmental council.

‘Discussions were initiated with the local inhabitants from 2017 onward, in a bid to open up a dialogue, enhance the project, and form long-lasting relationships.’