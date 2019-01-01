‘Liverpool title stumble would be like Devon Loch!’ – Reds will end 30-year wait, says Redknapp

The former midfielder is feeling confident and has no reason to believe that Jurgen Klopp’s side will replicate a famous Grand National failure

missing out on the Premier League title from here would be akin to Devon Loch slipping up in the final straight at the 1956 Grand National, says Jamie Redknapp.

The Reds have put themselves in the most commanding of positions through 14 games in 2019-20.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit eight points clear at the summit, with defending champions 11 points off the pace.

Nobody at Anfield is getting complacent, with the club having waited 30 years for top-flight glory, but their fate is now very much in their own hands.

If they were to stumble from this point, then their demise would go down in history alongside other famous losers from sporting folklore.

Former Reds star Redknapp admits as much, telling the Daily Mail: “To miss out on their first title in 30 years after holding this lead would be devastating. It would be like Devon Loch at the 1956 Grand National — the horse who famously jumped a shadow and fell as he galloped towards the finish line. But I don't see that happening to Liverpool.

“Don't get me wrong, there will be bumps in the road, but I sense that this is their time. They have been winning games by the odd goal. Saturday's 2-1 win over follows recent victories by the same scoreline against , Villa, and Leicester.

“It's going their way. If it's not Sadio Mane scoring the goals, or Mohamed Salah, or Roberto Firmino, it's Virgil van Dijk rocking up with a brace!

“If City were operating at the level they have under [Pep] Guardiola in the past, then I'd be a fool to say the title is as good as Liverpool's.

“But the reality is they aren't right now. Losing Fernandinho from that midfield has caused a disruption, as has the loss of their influential club captain Vincent Kompany.

“On Saturday, Klopp's men took to the field against Brighton knowing their rivals had dropped points at Newcastle and they duly took the chance to extend their lead. Then Leicester gave us a reminder that they're in the hunt, too.

“But Liverpool are in such a strong position. If they were to lose it from here, Klopp would indeed look back and see it as a fall of Devon Loch-like proportions.”

Liverpool were given a scare in their most recent outing against Brighton, but two goals from Van Dijk ultimately got them over the line.

Klopp is, however, being forced into shuffling his pack, with Fabinho ruled out through injury while fellow Brazilian Alisson will miss Wednesday’s Merseyside derby date with Everton after collecting a red card against the Seagulls.